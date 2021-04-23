Lionel Messi loves South Florida real estate. His family just bought another luxury condo

Lionel Messi bought a new apartment in South Florida for $7 million. Miami

Lionel Messi’s family scored a goal in real estate in Miami. The soccer star loves the city so much that his father just bought a $ 7.3 million property in Regalia, one of the most luxurious buildings in Sunny Isles. But, despite the tremendous views from the ultra-modern beachfront building, don’t expect some impersonal apartment with floor to ceiling windows that cause vertigo.

The Barcelona captain’s family can enjoy the entire ninth floor, which is what the four-bedroom, four-bathroom condo occupies, along with a 2,100-square-foot terrace. For those unfamiliar with the Miami real estate market, the condo is about the size of a house.

Regalia in Sunny Isles NEOSCAPE/ CORTESIA DE REGALIA BEACH DEVELOPERS

One of the luxuries of the residence, which was sold furnished, is that it has a refrigerator for 1,000 bottles of wine, a feature that should appeal to the Argentine, who is surely a connoisseur of good wine.

The 39-story Regalia has six pools, a spa, cabanas, a fitness center, a yoga lounge, an equipped chef’s kitchen, a playground, a champagne bar, and a wine cellar.

It seems that the soccer legend has taken a liking to Miami or the investments are going well here. Two years ago, he bought a unit for $5 million in the Porsche Design Tower, the 60-story building on Collins Avenue, one of Miami’s luxury projects that was built in collaboration with renowned designers, in that case the automaker.

Messi, one of the highest paid athletes in the world, signed a contract with Barcelona in 2017 for a base salary of $168 million. His assets amount to $600 million, which grows with his annual salary and product endorsements of $40 million per year.

Local soccer fans, who should be fans of Inter Miami, will be delighted to see Messi here.