Nicky Jam just sold his Miami Beach mansion, but he didn’t make much of a profit

Nicky Jam Nini Veras/Miami Herald file

So, you wanted to buy Nicky Jam’s Miami Beach mansion.

Sorry to break it to you, it’s sold.

The Palm Island five bedroom, five bath manse finally got snapped up by Christian Iacovelli, president and CEO of Rally Manufacturing. The businessman paid $3.1 million.

Alexa Iacovelli from Luxe Living Realty represented the singer; Tony Rodriguez Tellaheche, of Prestige Realty Group, represented the mogul.

The reggaeton star has been trying to unload this place since the end of 2019, even though he only had only recently bought it in 2018 for $3.4 million. Jam had been asking $3.65 million for it, so it was a bit of a wash.

Though the Latin trap icon and his fiancée Cydney Moreau have moved (it’s unclear where), they will always have beautiful memories from that house.

The “Amante” singer, whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, proposed to the model on Valentine’s Day last year. Silver balloons were lined up along the waterfront, as a huge “Marry Me” sign lit up the skyline.

The couple’s wedding date doesn’t seem to be set. Nicky is busy making music as well as working on a new YouTube podcast called “The Rockstar Show” and starring in the upcoming Tom and Jerry movie playing Butch Cat.

As per Moreau’s Instagram, she appears to be living in a condo somewhere downtown or in the Brickell area; some nosy commenters, naturally, asked if she and the music star were still together.

At least one social media user jumped to her defense: “Oh pls people stop asking the same, where’s Nicky, you and Nicky are not together? Leave the girl alone, leave Nicky alone and start questioning your own life.”

Are these two still together? Or did a relentlessly long quarantine break them up? Moreau hasn’t been pictured on Nicky’s Insta since November 2020. As for the alleged bride to be, she posted a throwback about a month ago back to when they first met on the set of the music for video for “Atrévete” in 2019.

Time, as always, will tell.