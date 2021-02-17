Nicky Jam is suddenly single. The reggaeton star blamed his breakup on the pandemic

Nicky Jam

So thaaat’s maybe why Nicky Jam was in such a hurry to get rid of his place.

The reggaeton star sold his Miami Beach mansion, the site of his proposal to Cydney Moreau on Valentine’s Day 2020.

The Puerto Rican music star (real name: Nick Rivera Caminero) sold the five-bedroom Palm Island Drive spread for $3.1 million to Christian Iacovelli, president of Rally Manufacturing.

Nicky bought the bachelor pad in 2018 for $3.4 million; in 2020, right before the pandemic, he proposed in a super romantic way to Moreau on the patio, with giant balloons and roses everywhere.

A year later, the two are finished. Kaput. Finito, People en Espanol reports.

Jam said in an interview with Flow Urbano that they were no longer together.

“The situation of the pandemic, of quarantine, affected the situation a bit, and the truth is it just didn’t work out,” he said. “There are lot of things involved: [different] culture, languages. Many little things that at the end it didn’t work out.”

On what would have been their one year engagement anniversary, Moreau posted the requisite revenge post.

The model, who met the crooner on the set for the “Atrévete” video in 2019, lounged in a red bikini, so solita.

We have a feeling she will meet someone new if she wants.