Speaking of Miami: Join us for a conversation on what women need post-COVID

Speaking of Miami: Women can lead us out of COVID

Women were hit hardest by the pandemic. They’ve dropped out of the workforce, shouldered greater responsibility at home for child and elder care, lost wages and career mobility — it’s no wonder many of them say their mental health has suffered.

But women also can help lead us out of the pandemic. We believe that starts with listening to women in our own community. The Miami Herald Editorial board asked women to weigh-in on how to use the hard lessons they’ve learned over the past 18 months to rebuild better after the pandemic.

Join us as we catch up with some of these women to discuss reshaping work, wages, childcare and more to lead us all to a healthier, more sustainable future.

The details:

What? A live panel conversation on the status of women during COVID.

Where? This is an online event.

When? Tuesday, September 14 from 12:30- 1:30pm EST.

Who? Read more about our panelists below.

RSVP to reserve your spot and submit questions to our panelists. After registering, you will receive an email with a link to the livestream on the day of the event. You can also watch this event on the Herald’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Lauren Bauer

Lauren Bauer is a fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution and is associated with The Hamilton Project. Her research focuses on social and safety net policies, including on federal nutrition assistance programs and education.

Daniella Pierre

Daniella Pierre is the president of the Miami-Dade Branch of the NAACP. Daniella is a passionate affordable housing advocate and changemaker for justice. She is a 30-year resident of South Florida and loves to read.

Karen Gonzalez

Karen Gonzalez is a singer, yoga teacher, former flight attendant, proud mother and wife. Her greatest passion is inspiring other women to live life like a great adventure. She educates women to take risks, find their voices and prioritize taking care of their minds and bodies.