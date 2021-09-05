We asked, you told us. South Florida women weigh in on what needs to change post-COVID

Six South Florida women who wrote in to the Miami Herald Editorial Board to discuss what needs to change after COVID. (From left to right: Andi Phillips, Norma Schwartz, Alexandria Martin, Lu Urdaneta, Lourdes de la Mata-Little, Brittany Frizzelle)

As the Editorial Board set out to create a project to highlight the needs of women going forward, we were curious to know more about their takeaways from living through a pandemic. So, we asked them.

Many of the women we spoke to listed ideas, philosophies and lessons taken from real experiences that they hope will stay with them after the devastation of COVID-19 has long subsided. In addition to reflecting back on their pandemic experiences, we asked them to look ahead and write about changes they’d like to see in their own lives and the lives of others. Here’s a sampling of those responses:

WORK AND LIFE

Here's what the women in our community had to say about working while balancing home life during the pandemic I learned to appreciate the flexibility my employment offers, and that even though I turned down a promotion to be able to help my young children who stayed home online all year, this time together and protecting our family's health is far more important long term. Taking time off for yourself, putting your own wellness first, is a necessary challenge. As a working parent we have to do this to ensure we can care for others. If we were taught nothing during the pandemic, our jobs are important, but they are not the most important. We cannot forsake our health, families, and selves for a job that will eliminate us if they experience any pressure from outside forces. Women need to be the voices of remembrance of how it was during the pandemic and constantly echo it so those who are in power change their perspective. I’ve learned that adaptation is vital for survival, productivity and success. I am a teacher and was in person back in August. I also learned how vital schools are to the community. It upset me when parents wanted us open at any cost, even at the expense of the staff’s health. It validated what educators have thought all along — schools are a cornerstone in a thriving economy and community. I must start by informing you that I am the mom of a special needs young adult. I was unable to work during the pandemic because there was nowhere for my daughter to be. Pre-pandemic I was “indispensable” at work, when the pandemic hit I was offered the ability to work from home part time, because I could not work and care for my daughter I had no choice but to decline which in turn did not allow me to collect unemployment. I learned that our governor and two Senators do not have an inclination of the real lives, issues and struggles of their constituents. I realize that I need to find a new job as my employer was inflexible and would not allow me to work from home. I will never forgive him for this because it meant my son had to stay home alone. The pandemic has shown me the importance of maintaining discipline but also flexibility. When you wear multiple hats as many of us do (career woman, wife, mother, abuela), we are quick to adjust, shift priorities, do what it takes, make it happen. This requires consistency, discipline but also flexibility. I learned you may not be able to do all things as you used to...and that is okay too. We must accept it and not feel guilty about it. More than ever, I've learned about the importance of setting boundaries between my work and my home life. Since both my job and my home life have resided under the same roof for the past 15 months, I've had to learn how to shut the office door and not be drawn into after hours work expectations. I learned, [on] a personal level that it is okay to hit pause and spend some time taking care of myself — by exercise, reading, enjoying a good meal, etc.

COMMUNITY AND CONNECTIONS

Here's what the women in our community had to say about connecting with family, friends and the community as a whole Although we were isolated for a long time, in a sense the pandemic brought us closer together to family, friends, and neighbors, because we were concerned about them and tried to help as we could when items were scarce, sharing information. But it was a time to review our priorities, what is really important for us and how many things we did before were not necessary and we could live much better with less. During the pandemic, I came to truly recognize and appreciate the value of in-person connections. Post-pandemic, I will treasure every interaction with my team, because those are the moments that really shape who we are as a company. On a community level, I learned that there is so much divisiveness, politically and economically, and that we are a long way from making us a whole united community. I have learned the importance of networking through social media to check on friends and family. Sharing time with my family was the best. We ate out less, we cooked together more. We played with the kids outside. It has been a very nice change of pace for our family. I learned that my friends are all there, just a phone call away, and how very important they are. I learned to survive without Millers Ale House dinner out with my family. I learned what nice neighbors I have, and the joy of more time with my Doberman, and of course, with my grandchildren. The importance of a sense of community of support, particularly when living far from extended family. Whether it's a shared goal, or a shared concern, being part of something focused on helping others adds tremendous personal value for me. I learned I very much enjoy my own company, but I also really need my friends and family.

WHAT NEEDS TO CHANGE

Here's what the women in our community had to say about what needs to change after the pandemic subsides We need systemic change. We need to expand the way we measure success beyond GDP and titles to include social and health factors. I agree that we need increased women leadership. I would like to see teachers better paid and valued, their work, resilience and support were unrivaled. I would like for more people to have the option to study or work from home. I would love for all of us to keep the awareness about care of self, family, nature that the pandemic offered. Women need to be the voices of remembrance of how it was during the pandemic and constantly echo it so those who are in power change their perspective. There has to be a shift in perspective. We have to understand that prioritizing ourselves or our family is not a sin against our job or career. I wish the people in power would worry as much about social issues as they worry about keeping their constituency happy. I wish they would brag less and listen more. I wish they would get facts straight and not retell the story to fit their party narrative. We need free childcare, extreme increase in mental health access especially for the students. Florida minimum wage needs to be raised immediately, and COVID funds should be applied to housing as people are already getting evicted which will amplify every issue we face. All these things are possible by elected support. I would like to see a cohesive and consistent response to a health crisis as a country and not have individual governors determine which protocols they will follow according to their own politics! We need a Federal Pandemic Agency that has the authority to order that all states follow the same specific procedures during a national health emergency. For changes to occur, we need to elect new leaders. I would love to be able to have a more flexible work schedule. I proved I could be counted on at work. It would be nice if I could work from home 1-2 times a week so that I can have the time with my family. Pre COVID I left the house at 7 am and got home at 7pm. I would love to see people learn to meditate, to slow down, to take a breath, and to not take things so personally. If everyone would just take a step, a moment in time, to reflect (not act or react) and consider that maybe we are all pretty much doing the best we can, I think we would have a gentler, kinder population and we'd all be a little happier (or at least a bit more compassionate).