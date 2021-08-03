Unvaccinated? We listened. Let’s talk. Join us for a live conversation on vaccine hesitancy

Speaking of Miami Unvaccinated?

The new wave of COVID-19 fueled by the delta variant has been called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” with Florida hit particularly hard. And while many consider those who have not gotten the shots selfish or uneducated about the facts, the unvaccinated are not a monolith: Some have historical reasons not to trust the U.S. healthcare system, while others are guided by religious beliefs or are wary of how quickly the vaccines were developed.

Our upcoming panel event “Speaking of Miami: Unvaccinated? We listened. Let’s talk” will cut through the noise and address the concerns of South Floridians who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. Our guests will discuss the causes of hesitancy and offer guidance on how to have an honest, respectful conversation about this truly life-or-death situation.

The details:

What? A live panel conversation on vaccine hesitancy.

Where? This is an online event. RSVP through Eventbrite here.

When? Thursday, August 12 from 12:30- 1:30pm EST.

Who? The event will be hosted by the Miami Herald Editorial Board. Panelists include: Mayor Manny Cid, Carol Biggs and Dr. Steven Safren. Read more about our panelists below.

Mayor Manny Cid of Miami Lakes

Mayor Manny Cid

Manny Cid is the mayor of Miami Lakes and a Republican who was “extremely hesitant” but finally got the vaccine in late July. He’ll discuss why he changed his mind.

Dr. Carol Biggs SVP and chief nursing executive, Jackson Health







Dr. Carol Biggs

Biggs is the chief nursing officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital. As a medical professional, She will address distrust of the healthcare system and vaccinations.

Dr. Steven Safren is an expert in medication hesitancy







Dr. Steven Safren

Safren is a professor of psychology and director of the University of Miami’s Center for HIV and Research in Mental Health and the Health Promotion and Care research program. He will address medication hesitancy as related to the COVID-19 vaccine.