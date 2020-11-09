Lost your power in Tropical Storm Eta? You might not get it back so fast, FPL says

When it comes to that modern basic of electricity, Tropical Storm Eta has hit the South Florida region hardest so far. And it’ll be the region most difficult to get things up and running, FPL said on Monday.

Florida Power & Light communications director Bryan Garner said in a news conference that although the utility got the power back on for 90% of the customers who lost it, 39,000 remained powerless.

As of noon Monday, FPL’s Power Tracker said 36,030 of those customers were in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties, and 29,940 of those customers in just Miami-Dade (18,800) and Broward (11,140).

While FPL workers have been able to toil between storm bands, Garner said, precipitation already present limits work in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area.

“There are some areas that are seeing some low-lying flooding, especially in Miami-Dade and Broward counties,” Garner said. “We have to wait until those flood waters recede” before working. “We ask for your patience.”

Also, if the winds get above 35 mph, workers stop for their safety.

Garner said power outages don’t need to be reported, but downed power lines do, either via the FPL app or by calling 800-468-8243 (4-OUTAGE).

