Education
Miami-Dade County public schools closed Monday as Tropical Storm Eta approaches
Tropical Storm Eta has canceled Miami-Dade County Public Schools in-person and online classes for Monday, MDCPS announced Sunday morning via Twitter.
“Tomorrow afternoon, the District will assess conditions for a determination regarding operations on Tuesday,” the district said.
Broward County Public Schools has not yet made a decision on any cancellations for Monday.
Monroe County officials on Saturday canceled school for Monday because of the approaching storm.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
