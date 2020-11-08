Miami Herald Logo
Miami-Dade County public schools closed Monday as Tropical Storm Eta approaches

Tropical Storm Eta has canceled Miami-Dade County Public Schools in-person and online classes for Monday, MDCPS announced Sunday morning via Twitter.

“Tomorrow afternoon, the District will assess conditions for a determination regarding operations on Tuesday,” the district said.

Broward County Public Schools has not yet made a decision on any cancellations for Monday.

Monroe County officials on Saturday canceled school for Monday because of the approaching storm.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

