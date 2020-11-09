Parts of South Florida are under a flash flood warning. Here are the dangers

South Florida is waking up to a flash flood warning Monday — with some people already jolted out of bed a few times with emergency alerts on their phones. Tropical Storm Eta is causing “significant and potentially life threatening flash flooding,” according to the National Weather Service.

“NEVER drive through flooded roadways. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!” the weather service posted on Twitter.

The flash flood warning is in effect for Broward and northern Miami-Dade at least until 11 a.m. Monday and a flood warning is in effect for northeastern Palm Beach County through 9:45 a.m. All of South Florida also remains under a flood watch through Tuesday evening, and the region is still under a tropical storm warning.

A coastal flood warning was also issued for the Florida Keys, with the most significant flooding expected along the Gulf side of the Lower Keys, and both bay side and oceanside in the Upper Keys, according to the weather service.

Here’s what that means for you:

South Florida is under a flash flood warning. How does it affect me?

It means that possible life-threatening flash flooding is happening or is expected to begin shortly as Eta continues to douse South Florida with heavy rain.

This could make Monday’s early morning commute extremely hazardous, particularly in urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, near creeks and streams and in other low-lying areas.

Cities that might see flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami and Lighthouse Point.

The National Weather Service is also urging everyone to stay indoors until Eta’s tropical storm conditions subside later Monday.

“The primary concerns are urban and flash flooding due to torrential rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous marine conditions through the day ... Tornadoes and waterspouts are also a secondary concern,” the weather service wrote in its flood watch advisory.

The weather service says it has already received significant reports of flooding across Broward County early Monday and that the heavy rain is forecast to continue moving across northern Miami-Dade and Broward, with three to six additional inches of new rainfall expected.

“Reports of nearly impassable streets near Alton Road going into Miami Beach, just north of 1-95, with sides streets completely submerged. Also, reports of street flooding with roadways flooding in the Health District near NW 14th Street and NW 12th Ave with cars stalling out in the roadway,” the weather service wrote.

In total, the weather service is predicting that Broward and Miami-Dade will have seen a total of 5 to 11 inches of rain overnight. Since South Florida is under a flood watch, it also means that flooding will be possible through at least Tuesday evening.

A combination of storm surge and the tide will also cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline from Bonita Beach to Golden Beach, including the Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by dangerous waves,” the hurricane center wrote.

What should I do if I am in a flash flood warning area or driving to one?

Your safest option is to stay indoors until the flash flood warning is over. However, if you need to drive to work or are trying to go home, do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. If you come across a flooded road, turn around and find a different route. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according to the weather service.

You should also not be attempting to walk or swim in flooded roads.

“Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away,” according to Ready.gov, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national public service campaign on how to respond to potential emergencies.

Make an emergency plan with your family, if you haven’t done so already, including on where you will go if you need to evacuate and move to higher ground. Have a phone readily available and charged to call 911 in case you need to be rescued.

The same goes if you are driving. And make sure you stay informed with the news for potential evacuation orders.