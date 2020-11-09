Tropical Storm Eta is well west of Florida, but the soaking rain will continue

Tropical Storm Eta’s center is already back in the Gulf of Mexico, but the giant and raggedy storm’s wind field, which stretches 310 miles from the center, still covers half the state.

South Florida can expect another few hours of gusty winds, but the drenching rains likely won’t let up for a while, the National Weather Service said. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were under a flash flood warning for most of Monday morning, and the southern half of the state remains under a tropical storm warning.

As of Monday’s 7 a.m. National Hurricane Center update, Tropical Storm Eta was about 80 miles west-northwest of Key West and was headed west at 13 mph. It was still carrying 65 mph winds, but forecasters expect it will strengthen in a warm and favorable pocket of the Gulf by Tuesday afternoon.

The trough that shoved Eta into such a hard left turn and kept its center south, in the Keys, is expected to steer the storm west for the next few days before collapsing. That could leave Eta hovering in one spot through nearly Wednesday, potentially dumping even more rain on Florida.

Tropical Storm Eta was well away from Florida, but its gigantic wind field still covered most of the state. NHC

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

From there, the models don’t agree on Eta’s next step, so the hurricane center said it has “low confidence” in its predictions for later in the week. For now, it expects then-Hurricane Eta to head north to menace the west coast of Florida.

Rain totals for the region reveal the soaking South Florida saw overnight Sunday to Monday — Hollywood and Miramar got more than 10 inches of rain in a single night. A driver was hospitalized in critical condition in Lauderhill after driving into a flooded canal.

Power outages, which reached highs of 50,000 for South Florida Sunday night, were back down to around 20,000 early Monday.