Check this list before making Labor Day plans. Hurricane Dorian cancellations have begun

Broward.......9/4/95........Photo mike Stocker......Picnickers huddle under umbrellas at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines as rain interrupted the Labor Day festivities for many at the park.

Labor Day weekend in South Florida is usually packed with events.

With Hurricane Dorian heading toward the state, some organizers have already canceled or rescheduled.

Here’s a running list of canceled or changed events:

▪ The Miami Gardens Wine & Food Festival, scheduled for Thursday-Sunday, has been postponed to Nov. 7-10.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Rolling Stones moved their concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens up a day from Saturday to Friday.

▪ Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show scheduled to begin Friday has been rescheduled for Sept. 13-15 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St.

▪ Pinecrest’s DUI Victim Remembrance Ceremony and Enforcement scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Evelyn Greer Park, 8200 SW 124th St., has been canceled.

▪ Summer Music in the Park scheduled to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Hortt Park, 1700 SW 14th Ct. in Fort Lauderdale, has been canceled.

▪Fort Lauderdale’s Sunday Jazz Brunch scheduled for Sunday along the Riverwalk has been canceled.

▪ The Igloo Cooler Festival scheduled for Sunday at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale has been canceled.

▪ The Firecracker Criterium & Labor Day Classic cycling races scheduled for Monday at Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park have been canceled.