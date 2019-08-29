Food
Hurricane Dorian forces Miami Gardens to postpone its food festival. We have details
The Miami Gardens Wine & Food Festival has postponed its four-day event in light of Hurricane Dorian.
The festival, which was supposed to run Aug. 29-Sept. 1, will be rescheduled for Nov. 7-10, according to a festival spokesperson. The city made the decision “in an abundance of caution” as the hurricane aimed at the U.S. eastern coast with an uncertain track.
“The safety and welfare of Miami Gardens residents and visitors is always our foremost concern,” the city wrote in a statement.
All of the featured guests have agreed to make up the dates for Veterans Day weekend. Chef Carla Hall of Bravo TV’s “Top Chef” and ABC’s “The Chew” will return as will Grammy award-winning musician and cookbook author Anthony Hamilton.
Rappers Trick Daddy and Trina will still host a foodie bus tour of their favorite restaurants, and the event will be held on a Saturday instead a Sunday as was previously scheduled.
Tickets already purchased will be honored, a spokesperson said. Any further updates to the schedule can be found at the festival website, mgfwf.com.
