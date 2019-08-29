Cruise lines reroute ships away from Dorian’s path, while airlines waive change fees

Dorian to make landfall as major hurricane Labor Day weekend Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week.

As Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida, South Florida-based cruise companies are making changes to Caribbean itineraries.

Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean International , Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Disney Cruise Line are all rerouting ships to steer clear of Dorian’s path. Hurricane Dorian is projected to make landfall on Labor Day in Florida as a Category 4 storm.

Carnival Cruise Line is diverting six of its ships to avoid the storm: the Aug. 30 sailing on Carnival Victory and Aug. 31 sailing on Carnival Sensation from Miami; the Aug. 25 sailing on Carnival Magic from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale; the Aug. 24 sailing on Carnival Breeze from Port Canaveral in Orlando; the Aug. 29 Carnival Sunshine from Charleston, South Carolina; the Aug. 27 sailing on Carnival Sunrise from New York. Check the Carnival website for updates.

Royal Caribbean announced Wednesday that it is closing its private island in the Bahamas, Coco Cay, ahead of Dorian’s arrival. The company expects the island to reopen on Sept. 4. The company spent $250 million to renovate the island earlier this year.

“Our CocoCay Team is made up of over 400 Bahamian locals on the island and it’s important that they evacuate to care for their families and secure their homes, as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement. Passengers who purchased tickets to attractions at the island will be refunded.

Six trips on four of Royal Caribbean’s ships have itinerary changes so far. The Navigator of the Seas sailings from Miami on Aug. 26 and Aug. 30; Mariner of the Seas sailings from Port Canaveral in Orlando on Aug. 26 and Aug. 30; and Empress and Symphony of the Seas sailings from Miami on Aug. 24 will divert to avoid stops in Coco Cay.

The company expects it will provide updates soon for Harmony of the Seas sailings from Port Canaveral on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 and Symphony of the Seas sailing from Miami on Aug. 31. Check the Royal Caribbean website for updates.

Norwegian Cruise Line canceled stops to its private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, for Norwegian Sky from Miami on Aug. 30 and Norwegian Sun from Port Canaveral on Aug. 31.

Disney Cruise Line and MSC Cruises do not have any itinerary changes announced yet. Check the websites for Disney Cruise Line and MSC Cruises for updates.

Airlines

South Florida airports remain largely cancel-free. Miami International Airport does not have any Dorian-related cancellations Thursday. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has just one cancellation: an 11 a.m. Southwest Airlines flight to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Several airlines have announced they are waiving change fees for flights to and from Florida airports, including MIA and FLL.

American Airlines will waive change fees for flights scheduled for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

Delta Airlines will waive change fees for flights booked for Sept. 1-4.

Frontier Airlines said customers can make one free itinerary change for flights between Sept. 3-4 that were booked before Aug. 28.

Spirit Airlines is offering waived change fees for flights between Aug. 31. and Sept. 3.

Southwest Airlines will waive fees for certain flights booked through Aug. 4.

JetBlue Airlines is waiving change fees for certain flights booked through Sept. 3.