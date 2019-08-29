Are schools canceled for Hurricane Dorian? Find out from districts, colleges

Dorian to make landfall as major hurricane Labor Day weekend Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian could make landfall between Florida and Georgia Labor Day weekend. Heavy rain is expected in the Bahamas, Florida, and other parts of the United States this week.

Sorry, kids: Hurricane Dorian is bringing rain and wind but not a four-day holiday weekend.

Public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be open Friday, Aug. 30. Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said schools will be operating normally and buses will be on their regular schedules, however night school is canceled beyond 6 p.m. A few athletic games will still go on as scheduled.

Schools in Broward County will also operate on normal schedules and after-school activities on Friday will continue to go on as planned. All student activities, including athletic games, practices and clubs, as well as professional development activities for staff are canceled from Sunday to Monday.

There is no school on Monday for Labor Day.

Florida International University will remain open as scheduled, according to a news release. FIU announced that any member of the university community can park their registered vehicles in their designated garage anywhere except for the ground floor and not on the roof. All vehicles must be off the rooftops by 11 p.m. on Friday.

Miami Dade College classes and schedules are also operating normally.

The University of Miami has canceled classes at the Coral Gables, marine and medical campuses beginning at noon Friday through Tuesday. Classes are expected to resume Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Barry University campuses in Miami Shores and the Andreas School of Law in Orlando, as well as all other sites throughout Florida, will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, until further notice. Sites in Nassau and Freeport, Bahamas, are closed until further notice.

Florida Atlantic University campuses will remain open for the remainder of Friday but will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2. A decision about classes and operations for Tuesday, Sept. 3, will be made as information becomes available. In addition, all events scheduled to take place on any FAU campus from 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2, are canceled.