A Florida cop just took a selfie — with an alligator sticking out of the sewer

Alligators are all over the place in Florida. We have seen them at malls, doorsteps, post offices, gas stations. And yes, storm drains.

Over in Palm Bay in Brevard County, a local patrol officer, Cassandra “CJ” Woronka, spotted one that was halfway in and halfway out of one.

The chilling yet unusual sight — the body almost onto the street, its jaws open — prompted Woronka to do what comes naturally in the cellphone era: Take a selfie.

When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled )



*Never approach or feed a gator, to report a nuisance gator: 866-FWC-Gator



**No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo. #YesItsReal #WelcomeToFlorida pic.twitter.com/XhNfMRICuw — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) September 23, 2021

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed,” joked the post with the hashtag #welcometoflorida. “At least he smiled.”

The post ends by saying, “No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo.”

Social media users couldn’t help but poke fun with such comments as “Nice that the gator smiled for the camera” and “This one looks like he is chuckling with anticipation.”

Another Twitter user posted a clown emoji over the gator’s face, reminiscent of Stephen King’s chilling underground dwelling character Pennywise.

In all seriousness, the PBPD’s tweet also encourages people to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s hotline to report nuisance gators at 866-FWC-Gator.

The PBPD told the Miami Herald Friday that a trapper removed the unwanted visitor from the area.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 12:43 PM.