Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Florida

A Florida cop just took a selfie — with an alligator sticking out of the sewer

Palm Bay Police Department cop poses with gator/Twitter
Palm Bay Police Department cop poses with gator/Twitter Palm Bay Police Department/Twitter

Alligators are all over the place in Florida. We have seen them at malls, doorsteps, post offices, gas stations. And yes, storm drains.

Over in Palm Bay in Brevard County, a local patrol officer, Cassandra “CJ” Woronka, spotted one that was halfway in and halfway out of one.

Read Next

The chilling yet unusual sight — the body almost onto the street, its jaws open — prompted Woronka to do what comes naturally in the cellphone era: Take a selfie.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed,” joked the post with the hashtag #welcometoflorida. “At least he smiled.”

The post ends by saying, “No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo.”

Social media users couldn’t help but poke fun with such comments as “Nice that the gator smiled for the camera” and “This one looks like he is chuckling with anticipation.”

Read Next

Another Twitter user posted a clown emoji over the gator’s face, reminiscent of Stephen King’s chilling underground dwelling character Pennywise.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

In all seriousness, the PBPD’s tweet also encourages people to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s hotline to report nuisance gators at 866-FWC-Gator.

The PBPD told the Miami Herald Friday that a trapper removed the unwanted visitor from the area.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 12:43 PM.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service