Another alligator was just spotted at Dolphin Mall. Time for a name change?

Looking for bargains, perhaps?

An alligator was spotted at Dolphin Mall, and video of it strutting near the entrance was posted on Only in Dade on Wednesday.

“It’s time for a name change,” the caption jokes with the hashtag #alligatormall. It appears to have been taken the evening before.

The credit is given to a social media user with the Insta handle @astackbandz.

Off camera, a man says, “Bruh, do not walk around Dolphin Mall, homie. You [gonna] get killed out here!”

On the user’s page the caption next to the clip says “Jurassic ‘roun here. No bapppp.” (Meaning: no joke).

It’s unclear if this reptile is the same as the one spotted at the Sweetwater mall in September of last year in the same area, near the trees in front.

Back then, Jonathan Lorenzo told the Miami Herald he was headed to the retail destination and had to stop short suddenly when he saw the slow moving beast on the road.

The approximately four foot long gator literally stopped traffic.

