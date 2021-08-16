Miami Herald Logo
‘Like back to back championships’: Two more baby albino alligators at this Florida zoo

Albino alligators at Wild Florida
Albino alligators at Wild Florida Wild Florida

Welcome to the world, little ones.

Wild Florida in Kenansville announced the birth of two albino alligators last week.

Their proud parents, Blizzard (dad is 16) and Snowflake (mom’s 27), actually had four hatchlings last year. One of the little guys (or gals) appeared in the Facebook video announcing the recent birth.

“That’s like back to back championships,” said a Croc Squad worker who showed off the adorable newborns next to their older sibling for a size comparison.

The two smallest, whose names haven’t been released, will be available for the public to see in the Gator Park area in the coming weeks.

“We’re so proud of our albino alligator parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, and our Croc Squad team for helping these hatchlings,” said Wild Florida co-owner Sam Haught in a release.

The rare gators’ skin lacks pigmentation and appears white, with pinkish eyes. This condition means that the gators are more at risk in the wild, as they has no camouflage.

Another post reveals the mini reptiles are “thriving.”

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
