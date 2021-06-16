‘Freaking people out’: Deputies wrangle an alligator from a Circle K in Florida

Alligator in Polk County

If you live in Florida, you know what to expect: Lots of sunshine, steamy weather, beaches and gator sightings.

In the past few weeks (we’re currently in mating season), we’ve seen an alligator walk into a fire station, a post office and even approach a home owner’s lanai.

The people of #PolkCity wanted to highlight their most recent PCSO gator rescue as well so they sent in these pics. This little guy was hanging out under a vending machine @CircleKStores. 3 deputies later, he was no longer freaking people out & the subject of lots of pics! pic.twitter.com/ed6PWixVw5 — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) June 16, 2021

The latest: According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, an unwanted visitor was hiding under a vending machine at a Circle K convenience store in Polk City on Wednesday.

“The people of #PolkCity wanted to highlight their most recent PCSO gator rescue as well so they sent in these pics,” said the tweet.

The little guy looked to be about three feet long — judging by the fact that deputies could hold it in their arms.

“Three deputies later, he was no longer freaking people out and the subject of lots of pics!” concluded the post.

Polk deputies were busy, all right. Just the day before, authorities tweeted that they had wrangled one into their patrol car, pulling it from a homeowner’s porch in Eagle Lake. It was relocated without incident to nearby Lake McLeod, the post said.

Expect to hear more and more stories of a similar nature. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, mating season continues through June.

“Females build a mound nest of soil, vegetation or debris and deposit an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July,” says the FWC website. “Incubation requires approximately 63-68 days, and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September.”