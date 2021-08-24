Your tax bill too high? Think the property appraiser made a mistake? Here’s how to appeal

South Florida property appraiser offices mailed out Notices of Proposed Property Taxes in recent days, informing homeowners about the new value of their property and the tax rates proposed by local governments.

In November, you get the bill.

But before that happens, you can take steps to lower the check.

Under Florida law, you have the opportunity to appeal the value that property appraisers affix to your home, a key factor in determining how wide you have to stretch your wallet every year.

Do you think they are overvaluing your glorious waterfront condo? What about your simple single family home?

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you’re cool with the figure, no worries. If you want to appeal it, here’s what you can do:

In Miami-Dade

▪ How to appeal:

According to Miami-Dade Property Appraiser Spokeswoman Eileen Hernandez, if property owners believe their values are not accurate, they are encouraged to first submit an Informal Assessment Review Form.

“The information provided on this form will help us address concerns much more promptly than filing an appeal to the Value Adjustment Board,” she said, referring to the local board that considers official property tax appeals.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Property owners are not required to fill out this form unless they believe their assessment is incorrect, Hernandez said.

Property owners have 25 days following the mailing of the Notice of Proposed Property Taxes — also known as a TRIM Notice — to file a petition with the Value Adjustment Board, an agency of the Clerk of the Courts Office. The deadline to file a timely petition in Miami-Dade is Sept. 17, according to the clerk’s website. The deadline should be shown at the bottom of the TRIM Notice.

Don’t wait until the tax bill comes due in November. It’s too late to appeal by that point.

If a petition is filed, the board will schedule a hearing where the property owner can make their case for a value adjustment to a special magistrate. The Property Appraiser’s Office will also have its chance to defend its assessment.

For more details on appealing, visit the Clerk of Courts website at Miami-Dade County — Clerk of Courts or call 305-375-5641.

In Broward

▪ How to appeal:

Reminder: If you’re looking to appeal your taxes or tax rates in Broward County, you must do it before you receive your actual bill in November — otherwise, you will lose your right to file an appeal.

If you think the market value of your property on the TRIM Notice is not what a buyer would have reasonably paid for your property on Jan. 1, or if you applied for, but did not receive, an exemption, contact or visit the property appraiser’s office at bcpa.net/trim.asp or file a value petition by the county’s Sept. 20 deadline.

Or call the Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office at 954-357-6904. An appraiser should be able to discuss with you how the data was used to determine the value of the property, according to the appraiser’s website.

If there is a mistake, the office should make a correction. If you still think the value is wrong after speaking with an appraiser, you can file an appeal with the Broward County Value Adjustment Board, which is a five-member appeals board that is independent of the Property Appraiser’s office.

In Broward, you can file a petition online. You can beat the TRIM season rush if you file by Sept. 18 on the Value Adjustment Board’s special petition website. There is a $15 filing fee to file a petition. You can also contact the adjustment board by phone at 954-357-7205 or 954-357-5367, or by visiting their office at 115 S. Andrews Avenue, Room 120, Fort Lauderdale, according to its website.

In Monroe

▪ How to appeal:

In Monroe County, petitions to the Value Adjustment Board are due on Sept. 13, according to the Monroe County Property Appraiser. There is a $15 fee.

Fill out any forms for appeals or petitions and mail them to the Value Adjustment Board Clerk at P.O. Box 1980, Key West, Florida 33041. The checks should be made payable to the Monroe County Clerk of the Court.

The board selects special magistrate attorneys and real estate appraisers to run the hearings. Because of COVID-19, all hearings have been conducted over the phone since March 2020, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.