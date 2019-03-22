Florida man wanted a woman’s egg rolls so badly it landed him in jail, police say

Florida Man has gone to jail for a fight over chicken sandwiches, used a piece of poultry as a weapon, and recently battered a woman with a burrito, police said.

So it can come as no surprise that egg rolls figure in the latest Florida Man skirmish.

Keith Gordon Johnson, 44, of Pensacola was arrested by the Milton Police Department and booked into Santa Rosa County Jail Monday on a battery charge.

Police in the Florida Panhandle community say that Johnson wanted to enter a woman’s house to eat some egg rolls she had inside. But when the unnamed woman refused to let him in the house, he kept stabbing his finger on her doorbell and pushed his way through the front door, shoving her aside.

The woman, police say, had agreed to bring the Chinese food treat out to him, rather than have him inside, and that’s when they say he barged into the home, ABC’s WEAR 3 reported.

In their back-and-forth over the egg rolls, the woman said she was pushed, something police say Johnson told them he did. But Johnson also told police the Florida woman slapped him.

On Friday, Johnson remained in jail on a $500 bond.