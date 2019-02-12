Florida man throws burrito in woman’s face, cops say. And this has happened before

Peter Michael Elacqua was arrested and charged with domestic battery on Feb. 11, 2019, for throwing a burrito in a woman’s face in the bedroom they shared in a Port Richey, Florida, home. This mug shot is from a March 2018 arrest on a probation violation charge linked to a methamphemine possession charge. His mug shot for the recent incident is not yet available, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.