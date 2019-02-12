Florida

Florida man throws burrito in woman’s face, cops say. And this has happened before

By Howard Cohen

February 12, 2019 06:53 PM

Peter Michael Elacqua was arrested and charged with domestic battery on Feb. 11, 2019, for throwing a burrito in a woman’s face in the bedroom they shared in a Port Richey, Florida, home. This mug shot is from a March 2018 arrest on a probation violation charge linked to a methamphemine possession charge. His mug shot for the recent incident is not yet available, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.
Mexican foods have become weaponized.

In Florida, of course.

On Monday, a Port Richey man was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge for throwing a burrito in his “sexual partner’s” face during an argument, according to a Pasco County Sherrif’s Office arrest report.

This follows January’s arrest of Victor Fosser, a 49-year-old Manatee County man who was arrested on a battery charge for smashing a Taco Bell burrito in his wife’s face and up her nose when she became upset over a family issue.

Victor Fosse_fitted.jpeg
Victor Fosser, 49, was arrested in January by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery after he threw a burrito at his wife.
Manatee County jail

(Do fast-food burritos even count as Mexican food? That’s for foodies to debate.)

In the latest incident, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Peter Elacqua, 41, got into an argument with a woman in the bedroom they shared in Port Richey. According to the arrest affidavit, Elacqua shoved the woman into a chair and then threw his burrito at her, striking her in the left side of her face.

When deputies arrived, Elacqua was gone, but they couldn’t miss the crime scene. The deputy, “observed the victim with the contents of the burrito dispersed across the face, neck and left chest/shoulder area,” the report said.

This happened on Friday but Elacqua — who has had numerous arrests on domestic battery and drug charges in Pasco County dating to 2013 — refused to come home when contacted by officers. He switched off his phone, the arrest report said.

Deputies caught up to Elacqua on Monday and he was arrested and booked on the domestic battery charge and held on a $100 bail at Land O’ Lakes Jail.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

