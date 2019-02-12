Florida man throws burrito in woman’s face, cops say. And this has happened before

Mexican foods have become weaponized.
In Florida, of course.
On Monday, a Port Richey man was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge for throwing a burrito in his “sexual partner’s” face during an argument, according to a Pasco County Sherrif’s Office arrest report.
This follows January’s arrest of Victor Fosser, a 49-year-old Manatee County man who was arrested on a battery charge for smashing a Taco Bell burrito in his wife’s face and up her nose when she became upset over a family issue.
(Do fast-food burritos even count as Mexican food? That’s for foodies to debate.)
In the latest incident, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Peter Elacqua, 41, got into an argument with a woman in the bedroom they shared in Port Richey. According to the arrest affidavit, Elacqua shoved the woman into a chair and then threw his burrito at her, striking her in the left side of her face.
When deputies arrived, Elacqua was gone, but they couldn’t miss the crime scene. The deputy, “observed the victim with the contents of the burrito dispersed across the face, neck and left chest/shoulder area,” the report said.
This happened on Friday but Elacqua — who has had numerous arrests on domestic battery and drug charges in Pasco County dating to 2013 — refused to come home when contacted by officers. He switched off his phone, the arrest report said.
Deputies caught up to Elacqua on Monday and he was arrested and booked on the domestic battery charge and held on a $100 bail at Land O’ Lakes Jail.
