Google ‘Florida Man’ and your birthday — and see what you get

Florida Man never sleeps, never goes on vacation (though sometimes vacationers turn into Florida Men) and never fails to amuse.

Now, Florida Man is a social media challenge.

“Google Florida Man followed by your birthday and tell me what you get” seemed to start on Tumblr and spread to Twitter and Facebook Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Florida Man and birthday has become Throwback Thursday’s new trending novelty.





For example, Florida Man and June 27, my birthday, netted this correspondent: Naked Florida man stood in a fire and chanted ‘gibberish.’ Mushrooms did it, cops say.

I got a squirrel story! ”This Florida squirrel really didn’t want his picture posted. Now he’s famous.” TY @MiamiHerald @HowardCohen https://t.co/MZPlrQGwGO — (((Rachel T.))) (@RiccaFabulous) March 21, 2019

We’re never going to get any work done today.