Google ‘Florida Man’ and your birthday — and see what you get

By Howard Cohen

March 21, 2019 09:14 AM

A naked man, who was arrested in Ocala, Florida urinated on a deputy's personal vehicle and punched and kicked a separate deputy's patrol car, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Florida Man never sleeps, never goes on vacation (though sometimes vacationers turn into Florida Men) and never fails to amuse.

Now, Florida Man is a social media challenge.

“Google Florida Man followed by your birthday and tell me what you get” seemed to start on Tumblr and spread to Twitter and Facebook Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Florida Man and birthday has become Throwback Thursday’s new trending novelty.

For example, Florida Man and June 27, my birthday, netted this correspondent: Naked Florida man stood in a fire and chanted ‘gibberish.’ Mushrooms did it, cops say.



We’re never going to get any work done today.

