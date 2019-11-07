In three Miami-Dade cities, the election isn’t over. Here’s how to vote in the runoff

Voters cast ballots in the Hialeah municipal election shortly after the polls opened Tuesday morning. Miami Herald

For a few Miami-Dade cities, the election is not over yet.

Homestead concluded its election Tuesday when voters filled two council seats and chose a new mayor, but in Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach, multiple races are going to a runoff election on Nov. 19.

These races had at least three candidates each, with none getting more than 50% of the vote, which is required to win outright. Voters will now choose between the top two vote-getters in six races in the runoff. Just like for the general election, people can vote through the mail, at an early voting site or in person on the date of the runoff election.

▪Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19. Those who vote on the day of the runoff must vote at their assigned precinct.

▪Registered voters have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 to request a mail ballot from the Miami-Dade County Elections Department. Those who requested a mail ballot for the Nov. 5 vote will automatically receive one for the runoff. Elections department staff will mail out ballots on Saturday.

▪Each of the three cities will have its own early voting schedule. Voters should bring a current and valid ID that contains a voter’s name, photograph and signature. Voters are not required to bring their voter information card, but bringing it may speed up the voting process.

Miami

In Miami’s District 1 race, former state senator Alex Diaz de la Portilla and auto parts retailer Miguel Angel Gabela made the runoff out of a seven-person field.

The city will hold early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17 at two locations:

▪Allapattah Branch Library, 1799 NW 35th St.

▪West Flagler Branch Library, 5050 West Flagler St.

Miami Beach

Miami Beach will hold early voting for the runoff elections from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17 at two locations:

▪Miami Beach City Hall, 1700 Convention Center Dr.

▪North Shore Branch Library, 7501 Collins Ave.

Free parking has been reserved for early voters at the City Hall garage, 1755 Meridian Ave., and at the North Shore Branch Library.

Contests for Groups IV, V and VI are headed for a runoff.

In Group V, incumbent Commissioner Ricky Arriola will face challenger Raquel Pacheco.

In Group VI, former state representative David Richardson and restaurant owner Adrian Gonzalez made the runoff.

In Group IV, where just one vote separates the second- and third-place candidates, a machine recount of votes cast in the race will begin Thursday at 5 p.m. The top vote-getter, former Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, will face the winner of the recount — either Michael Barrineau, the current second place candidate, or Steven Meiner.

Rosen Gonzalez received 38% of the vote Tuesday. Barrineau netted 23.86% and Meiner received 23.85%.

Florida Statute states that a machine, or automatic, recount is ordered when a candidate is defeated by one-half of 1% or less. A manual, or hand, recount is required by statute when a candidate wins by one-quarter of 1%. The Group IV race is likely headed for a manual recount.

The recount will be overseen by the city of Miami Beach Canvassing Board, which is made up of Miami-Dade County Judge Raul Cuervo, City Clerk Rafael Granado and Miami Beach resident Judy Hoanshelt.

Before the recount takes place, the Canvassing Board must review 73 absentee and three provisional ballots, and the total number of ballots must be tabulated.

Even if Barrineau or Meiner receives all 76 uncounted ballots, a recount would be required because of the small margin.

Hialeah

Hialeah will hold early voting from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17 at one location:

▪John F. Kennedy Library, 190 W. 49th St.

Contestants for Groups 2 and 3 are headed to a runoff. Both races had at least four candidates running for the seat.

In Group 2, Luis González, who was a council member from 2005 to 2017, and Jesus Tundidor, the former vice chair of the city’s planning and zoning board, will face off again.

In Group 3, Jackie Garcia-Roves and community activist Milagros “Milly” Herrera are headed to a runoff.