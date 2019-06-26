Looking for a place to view the Democratic debates? Here are some watch parties

View of the stage for the first NBC Democratic Presidential Primary Debates for the 2020 elections taking place at he Arsht Center, in Miami on Wednesday June 26, 2019. pportal@miamiherald.com

Looking for somewhere to watch the first Democratic debate that isn’t your boring old home?

There will be a variety of parties around South Florida for the Democratic debates on Wednesday and Thursday. Some include pre-debate panels and others start with a rally outside the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Both debates begin at 9 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. at the Arsht Center. Watch parties on both nights will be starting a few hours before.





The 10 candidates facing off in Wednesday’s first debate round will be: Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Julian Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee and John Delaney.





Here is a list of some of the places in Miami-Dade and Broward counties where you can watch the debates:

Wynwood

Gramps (176 NW 24th St.)

Hosted by Downtown Dems and Miami-Dade Young Dems

Both nights, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The debate will be shown on the patio, the theater and in the main bar.

RSVP here

Downtown Miami

1306 Miami (1306 N. Miami Ave)

Hosted by She The People and The Florida Majority

Wednesday only, 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.





A pre-debate panel about racial, economic, gender, and social justice will take place before attendees watch the debate.

RSVP here

Mike’s at Venetia (555 NE 15th St., Floor 9)

Hosted by SEIU Florida #UnionsForAll

Both nights, 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

This watch party will begin outside the Arsht Center for a rally for health care access and worker’ rights. After, attendees will head to Mike’s At Venetia to watch the debate with food and drinks.

RSVP here

Ampersand Studios (31 NE 17th St.)

Hosted by Forward Florida Action and Andrew Gillum

Wednesday only, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Join Andrew Gillum and other guests as they watch the debate and share their thoughts.

RSVP here





CVLTVRA Restaurant (1100 Biscayne Blvd.)

Hosted by The Gabriel Hotel

Both nights, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

RSVP here.

Black Market Miami (168 SE First St.)

Hosted by Miami 4 Warren

Wednesday only, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

RSVP here

Burger & Beer Joint Brickell (900 S. Miami Ave.)

Hosted by Tulsi Gabbard

Wednesday only, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard will stop by after the debate.

RSVP here

North Miami

The Citadel (8300 NE Second Ave.)

Hosted by Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens Democratic Women’s Clubs

Both nights, starts at 8 p.m.

Stadium Hotel (21485 NW 27th Ave.)

Hosted by Miami Gardens Democratic Club

Both nights, starts at 8 p.m.

Miami Beach

Barcelonetta (1400 20th St.)

Hosted by Miami Beach Democratic Club

Both nights, 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

RSVP here

Kendall

Duffy’s (8575 SW 124th Ave.)

Hosted by Kendall Democrats

Wednesday only, 7:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This watch party will begin at the Kendall Civic Center, 8625 SW 124th Ave, where the Kendall Democrats will have their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. After, attendees will head to Duffy’s to watch the debate.

RSVP here

Fort Lauderdale

ArtServe (1350 E. Sunrise Blvd.)