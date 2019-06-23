Who is Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren?

Elizabeth Warren says she wants to fight hard and to win Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said on June 21, 2019 during a NALEO forum that she wants to fight to have a country where everyone has the same opportunities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said on June 21, 2019 during a NALEO forum that she wants to fight to have a country where everyone has the same opportunities.

She has a plan for that.

Over the course of her campaign for president, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has gained attention — and a catch phrase — for her swift roll out of detailed and varied policy proposals meant to combat income inequality, student debt and the domination of Big Tech, to name a few.

With 20 policy plans announced, Warren has issued the largest number of plans among the Democrats running in 2020, according to a review by the New York Times.

As her the campaign has rolled along, Warren has seen her star slowly rise and her poll numbers follow suit. A poll from The Des Moine Register and CNN released in June showed was the first choice among 15 percent of Democratic voters, up from 9 percent in March.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Warren, a bankruptcy expert who helped create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, was also a law professor for more than 30 years. She spent 20 of those years as the Leo Gottlieb Professor of Law at Harvard Law School.

Her run has not been without controversy, however.

In February, Warren apologized to the leader of the Cherokee Nation for taking a DNA test to prove her Native American ancestry. Many Native Americans view cultural and family ties as at least as significant than the results of a blood test, if not more so. Her decades-long claim of Native American ancestry has prompted political backlash and mixed reactions from Native American leaders.

About Elizabeth Warren

▪ Current or most recent position: U.S. Senator since 2013

▪ Other elected/appointed offices: Chair of Congressional Oversight Panel (2008-10); Special Adviser for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (2010-11);

▪ Occupation: Law professor

▪ Education: University of Houston; Rutgers School of Law

▪ Age: 70

▪ Residence: Cambridge, Massachusetts

▪ Family: Husband Bruce H. Mann, children: Amelia Warren Tyagi, Alexander Warren.

▪ Campaign website: elizabethwarren.com

▪ Small donors: Received 25.8% of 2020 campaign contributions from small donors, according to Open Secrets.

▪ Big donors: Ellen Zucker, Jeff Zinsmeyer, George Zelcs, David Worley, Daniel Wolf ($2,800 each).

▪ Fun fact: If you text “Bailey” to 244-77, Warren’s campaign will send you periodic photos of her dog.





▪ On the issues: On Green Manufacturing; On the opioid crisis; On universal free public college and student loan debt relief.

Sources of biographical information: elizabethwarren.com; https://hls.harvard.edu/faculty/directory/10935/Warren



