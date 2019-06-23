Who is Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan?

House Democrats react to Pelosi’s leadership win over Rep. Tim Ryan Ohio representative Tim Ryan lost his bid to unseat Democratic leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi following Democrat's loss of the 2016 election in a vote on November 30. Ryan and his backers, however, say they've created a new caucus within the Democratic Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ohio representative Tim Ryan lost his bid to unseat Democratic leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi following Democrat's loss of the 2016 election in a vote on November 30. Ryan and his backers, however, say they've created a new caucus within the Democratic

After losing what was essentially a proxy battle for the future of the Democratic Party shortly after the 2016 election, Rep. Tim Ryan is hoping to cement himself as a Rust Belt representative for the liberal working-class voters in rural America.

Ryan, who attempted to take Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s position as House leader but fell short, again pushed his colleagues to elect someone else late last year. When that, too, failed, he announced he’d run for president on a platform of fighting for the working class in states like his native Ohio.

An eight-term member of Congress, Ryan has been known to change his opinions on issues of outsize importance to Democrats. He flip-flopped from anti-abortion to largely pro-choice, and from a politician with a favorable “A” rating from the National Rifle Association to one who donated the roughly $20,000 he received from the gun lobby to enact stricter gun laws.

A self-described “independent” and a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Ryan served in the Ohio state Senate and began his career in politics as a congressional aide in 1995.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He is a supporter of Medicare for All, but said he would agree to allow patients to buy into Medicare without eliminating private health insurance companies until Medicare for All can be implemented effectively. He also wants to “reverse” climate change by investing in clean energy domestically.

On the economy, he said he supports government-funded entrepreneurship and worker protections. He wants to enact policies that protect family farms, and shift federal subsidies away from processed food and toward the production of veggies and fruits.

About Tim Ryan

▪ Current or most recent position: U.S. representative (2003-present)

▪ Other elected offices: Ohio state senate (2001-02)

▪ Occupation: Attorney

▪ Education: Bowling Green State University. University of New Hampshire School of Law

▪ Age: 45

▪ Residence: Howland, Ohio.

▪ Family: Wife Andrea Zetts., children Mason, Bella and Brady.

▪ Campaign website: timryanforamerica.com

▪ Small donors: About 8.4% of Ryan’s campaign contributions came from small donors.

▪ Fun fact: His personal hero is Baker Mayfield, the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Sources of biographical information: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/us/politics/tim-ryan-2020-campaign.html, https://timryanforamerica.com/#meettim, https://timryan.house.gov/about , https://www.businessinsider.com/who-is-tim-ryan-bio-age-family-key-positions-2019-4



