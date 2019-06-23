Who is Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee?

‘This is our moment:’ Washington Gov. Jay Inslee makes climate change heart of campaign for U.S. president Washington Gov. Jay Inslee officially kicked off his campaign for the Democratic nomination for U.S. president on Friday, March 1, at a Seattle-based firm which installs solar panels. He said defeating climate change will be his top priority. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington Gov. Jay Inslee officially kicked off his campaign for the Democratic nomination for U.S. president on Friday, March 1, at a Seattle-based firm which installs solar panels. He said defeating climate change will be his top priority.

As chair of the Democratic Governors Association, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Florida four days before the 2018 mid-term election when he decided to go to ground zero for Florida’s climate change, Miami Beach.

The tour with Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was unforgettable, Inslee now says, as he returns to Florida as a candidate for president.

Gelber, a fellow Democrat, showed him the $500 million project that raised five miles of road and installed hydraulic pumping systems to spare the city’s low-lying Sunset Harbor neighborhood from flooding.

He explained how the project is the template for raising another 40 plus roads in the city and how the massive investment is “not just for four or five years from now but 50 years or longer.”

It was a sobering example of the planning and investment needed to shore up America’s coastlines, Inslee concluded. But it also was a demonstration of the “revolution” in innovation and government attitude needed to stop climate change from getting worse.

“There’s not enough sandbags on the planet earth to save us from these floods or rising seas,’’ Inslee said last week. “We have to reduce carbon pollution. We can’t have halfway measures.”

Inslee, who is serving his second term as governor of Washington, has staked his presidential run on making climate change the centerpiece of his campaign. He has released three detailed proposals aimed at moving the nation to 100 percent clean energy, using energy investments to create jobs, and a “Climate Mission” to put the nation on a path to net-zero climate pollution by 2045.

On Monday, Inslee will release a fourth package of proposals aimed at reducing the federal government’s role in encouraging oil and gas exploration and holding the industry accountable. The location: the Everglades, near the site where Kanter Real Estate plans to drill an exploratory oil well.

During an interview, which Inslee interrupted to describe his view of Mt. Rainer as he crossed the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, the governor touted his state’s economy as evidence that investing in clean energy can be good for jobs and development.

He spoke of his state’s renewable portfolio standard, its billion-dollar wind industry, its goal that all vehicles run on clean fuel by 2031, “the best building codes in the United States,’’ a state ban on fracking, and how Washington became the first state to pass legislation to end use of coal-based power by 2025 and all fossil fuels by 2035.

He also adds that his state embraced other progressive ideas like the first public-option health insurance plan and a generous paid family-leave law.

“We did this and have the No. 1 economy in the nation, the fastest GDP growth and the fastest wage growth,’’ he said. “I have a tremendous success story to offer the country.”

Indeed, the numbers support his boast. According to U.S. Commerce Department data, Washington had the fastest growing economy in the nation in 2018, was ranked the top economy by WalletHub and is listed as the “best state” by U.S. News.

But while Inslee’s climate focus has won him attention, it has not helped him in the polls or in fundraising. He has raised just over $2 million and early polls show him below the 1% range among Democratic primary voters.

Inslee, who served eight terms in Congress, was one of the early climate-change activists, opposing oil drilling in the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge, and supporting legislation to end fossil fuel subsidies and reinvest the money in clean energy industries.

In 2007, he co-wrote a book called “Apollo’s Fire: Igniting America’s Clean Energy Economy.” It called for a major industrial transformation to decarbonize the U.S. economy and spawn millions of new jobs and greater prosperity.

The proposals embraced many of the same ideas now included in the Green New Deal, including a wide range of emission-reducing policies, massive investments in clean energy jobs and a focus on environmental justice.

As a candidate for president, Inslee now also calls for closing all coal plants by 2030, a 50% reduction in carbon pollution by 2030, and net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2045.

“We’re in a rescue mode right now throughout the United States, and the first order of business is keeping people from drowning in floods, and burning in fires,’’ he said. “The second is making infrastructure more resilient.”

At home, Inslee’s climate change crusade hasn’t been greeted with the same enthusiasm.

Republicans have criticized his travel schedule, arguing that the governor has been more focused on national politics than running the state. And his use of executive powers to impose a cap on carbon pollution from major industrial emitters is being challenged by business groups and utilities, in a case now before the Washington Supreme Court.

During his meeting last November with Gelber, which Inslee broadcast on Twitter, the governor asked the Miami Beach mayor why he thought the road and pump projects were a worthy investment.

“You’ve got to rely on science,’’ Gelber replied earnestly. “If you deny science, you aren’t going to be able to prepare for scientific facts.”

The two men then broke into grins, an unspoken reference to Trump’s rejection of the relationship between scientific data and rising seas.

“Thanks for believing in science,’’ Inslee quipped.

“It’s a low trip wire but we’re going to reach it,’’ Gelber answered.

About Jay Inslee

▪ Current or most recent position: Governor of Washington, elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

▪ Other elected offices: U.S. House of Representatives, 1993-95 (Fourth District); 1999-2012 (First District); Washington House of Representatives, 1989-93; Selah, Wash., city prosecutor, 1976-84.

▪ Occupation: lawyer in private practice.

▪ Education: Stanford University, 1969-1970; B.A., University of Washington, 1972. J.D., Willamette University School of Law, 1976.

▪ Age: 68

▪ Residence: Seattle.

▪ Family: Spouse is Trudi Inslee, three children, three grandchildren

▪ Campaign website: https://www.jayinslee.com/

▪ Small donors: 34% from small donors through June 3

▪ Big donors: Amazon.com $29,050; State of Washington $17,763; University of Washington $15,950; Microsoft Corp $15,427; Tableau Software $14,000.

▪ Fun fact: Inslee was the starting quarterback at Ingraham High School in Seattle.

▪ On the issues: An Evergreen Economy for America; Global Climate Mobilization; 100% Clean Energy for America

