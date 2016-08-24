Who’s still held at Guantánamo

Here is a list of the 39 war-on-terror captives and one convict held at Guantánamo as of Sept. 5, 2018.
Clicking on the name will take you to a U.S. intelligence profile provided to McClatchy Newspapers by Wikileaks, an assessment of each captive drawn up by the prison that their attorneys generally dispute. In January 2010, an Obama administration task force disclosed that it had sorted the detainees into separate categories, whose status we’ve incorporated into this list along with decisions of the Periodic Review Boards.
Nine of the captives are going through or have been through military commission proceedings — one of them held as a convict.
Note: No intelligence summary was available for two men listed below because they were processed at the prison after the era that the WikiLeaks documents captured. In their place we provide links to the Defense Department news releases announcing their arrival at Guantánamo. Unless otherwise specified, the photos were provided to McClatchy by WikiLeaks with leaked 2008 prison profiles.
Spellings of names may vary from other documents, reports. So we’ve included the U.S Internment Serial Number, or ISN, along with a form of each captive’s name.
ISN27 Forever prisoner Uthman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Uthman, a Yemeni. He won his habeas corpus lawsuit on Feb. 24, 2010 but lost after the U.S. government appealed to the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit, which overturned the release order on March 29, 2011. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. A national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, upheld his indefinite detention status on May 26, 2016, as did a follow-up review on April 24, 2018 that profiled him as veteran of the Tora Bora battle who was at one time selected to be a bodyguard to Osama bin Laden.
ISN28 Forever prisoner Moath al Alwi, a Yemeni. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. A national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, upheld his indefinite detention status on Oct. 26, 2015. His military advocate protested a glitch at his hearing, and he was granted reconsideration and on multiple occasions had his indefinite detention status upheld. Alwi gained prominence as a cellblock artist who built ship models from castoff cardboard and other found objects that were on display in a New York City art exhibition that became controversial.
ISN38 Cleared captive Ridah Bin Saleh al Yazidi, a Tunisian, arrived the day the prison opened, Jan. 11, 2002. An Obama administration task force in January 2010 designated him as cleared for release. Little is known about why he isn’t gone but military and civilian sources have said he has repeatedly declined to meet with representatives of countries that would take him in for resettlement.
ISN39 Convict Ali Hamza al Bahlul, a Yemeni, arrived the day the prison opened, Jan. 11, 2002. A military commission convicted him of war crimes on Nov. 3, 2008 and sentenced him to life at Guantánamo for working as Osama bin Laden’s media secretary in Afghanistan. His Pentagon appellate attorneys got a portion of his conviction overturned, and are still pursuing appeals. They currently have a petition at the U.S. Supreme Court. Meantime, he was last known to be segregated as a convict at Guantánamo’s Camp 6 Hotel Block. As a convicted war criminal, he is not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN63 Forever prisoner Mohammed al Qahtani, a Saudi who was profiled as a suspected would-be 20th hijacker in the Sept. 11 terror attacks because he tried to enter the United States on Aug. 4, 2001, and was turned away by an immigration officer. He was subjected to such cruel “enhanced interrogation techniques” at Guantánamo that a senior Pentagon official, Susan Crawford, told The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward that she concluded he was tortured in U.S. custody, and in May 2008 dropped charges against him alleging he was a co-conspirator in the Sept. 11 plot. He’s been at the Guantánamo prison since February 2002, according to leaked military documents. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. The Periodic Review Board upheld his detention on July 18, 2016, essentially re-branding him as an indefinite detainee, a status subsequently upheld on Feb. 16, 2018. His lawyers argue he has long suffered from mental illness, and should be repatriated to “long-term or permanent psychiatric confinement.”
RELATED: Lawyers seek medical reprieve for Guantánamo detainee
ISN242 Forever prisoner Khalid Ahmad Qasim, a Yemeni. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. The national security Periodic Review Board most recently upheld that indefinite detention status on Feb. 21, 2018. His lawyer said he discovered art at Guantánamo, and in late 2016 began showcasing it to journalists on periodic media tours. When he went before the board for his second, every-three-year review on Jan. 30, 2018 a U.S. military officer said the man who arrived at Guantánamo at age 25 in 2002 matured in detention. “Some of his artwork was recently showcased at an art show in New York City,” the unnamed military officer said. “And the reviews were positive.”
RELATED: Wondering and waiting at Guantánamo Bay
ISN244 Cleared captive Abdul Latif Nasir, a Moroccan. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee, a forever prisoner. But a national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, lifted the forever prisoner designation approved him for repatriationwith security arrangements on July 11, 2016. Obama administration diplomats arranged for his repatriation, but the release package got to Secretary of Defense Ash Carter’s desk too late.
ISN309 Cleared captive Muieen Adeen al Sattar, born in the United Arab Emirates. An Obama administration task force in January 2010 designated him as cleared for release. Pentagon officials have described him as an ethnic Rohingya Burmese, complicating their ability to find a nation to take him in for resettlement. Because he was cleared for release before the establishment of the Periodic Review Board, he does not have to go before the national security parole panel to articulate his vision for life after Guantánamo. So little is known about him.
ISN569 Forever prisoner Suhayl al Sharabi, a Yemeni. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime. The Periodic Review Board, upheld his indefinite detention on March 31, 2016, essentially re-branding him as a forever prisoner. A subsequent Jan. 24, 2018 file review also upheld that status. A brief 2018 Pentagon profile identified him as a bodyguard for Osama bin Laden.
ISN682 Forever prisoner Ghassan al Sharbi, a Saudi. During the Bush administration he was designated for trial by a now defunct version of the military commissions using a crime, providing material support for terror, that the war court prosecutor considers no longer viable. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. But he never was charged during the Obama administration and the Periodic Review Board declared him too dangerous to release on July 26, 2016, essentially re-branding him as an indefinite detainee in the war on terror. A subsequent Feb. 16, 2018 file review also upheld that status. Before the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks Sharbi attended a flight school in the United States.
ISN685 Forever prisoner Abdul Razak Ali, an Algerian. A federal judge upheld his indefinite detention as June 23, 2011, denying the habeas corpus petition of this Taliban government media spokesman, governor and Cabinet minister. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime. The Periodic Review Board upheld his detention on July 6, 2016, essentially re-branding him as an indefinite detainee in the war on terror. A subsequent review on Aug. 21, 2018 also upheld that status. The U.S. holds him as Said bin Brahim bin Umran Bakush, and says he was a “trusted associate” of Abu Zubaydah, who is held apart from him.
ISN694 Cleared captive Sufiyan Barhoumi, an Algerian. During the Bush administration he was designated for trial by a now defunct version of the military commissions. A federal judge upheld his indefinite detention on Sept. 3, 2009, denying his habeas corpus petition, and a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld that decision detention on Jun. 22, 2010. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. The Periodic Review Board, declared him approved for transfer, with security arrangements, on Aug. 9, 2016. His lawyers say he plans to open a pizza parlor on his return to Algiers. U.S. diplomats arranged for his repatriation, but the Secretary of Defense Ash Carter declined to sign off on it before time ran out in the Obama administration.
ISN708 Forever prisoner Ismael Ali Faraj al Bakush, a Libyan. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. He has never been charged with a crime. The Periodic Review Board upheld that forever prisoner status on Feb. 16, 2018, declaring him still too dangerous too release. The U.S. military considers him an al-Qaida trained explosives experts from the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group.
ISN841 Forever prisoner Hani Saleh Rashid Abdullah, a Yemeni who also has been known as Said Salih Said Nashir since he got to Guantánamo Oct. 28, 2002. A chart accompanying the Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 30 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. He went before the Periodic Review Board April 21, 2016, which upheld his indefinite detention after multiple reviews, including on Jan 24, 2018..
ISN893 Cleared captive Tawfiq al Bihani, a Yemeni who got to Guantánamo Feb. 6, 2003. A federal judge upheld his indefinite detention on Sept. 22, 2010, denying his habeas corpus petition. A chart accompanying the Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 50 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. In January 2010, a federal task force approved him for conditional return to his homeland, a third country or transfer to the United States if the prison camps in Cuba are closed. It said he was eligible for conditional release, if the security situation in Yemen improves — or a viable third-country settlement or rehabilitation program is found. His attorney has said he had been designated at times for release but the Pentagon failed to do it. His brother, Ghaleb, was released to the custody of Oman in the dwindling days of the Obama administration.
ISN1017 Forever prisoner Omar Mohammed Ali a Rammah, a Yemeni. A chart accompanying the Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates a captive known as “Zakariya,” his nickname, was held by the CIA for 360 days or more. That accounts for a gap in his Guantánamo prisoner profile between his capture in Georgia and transfer to U.S. military custody on April 9, 2003 at Bagram, Afghanistan, a month before he was sent to Guantánamo. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. The Periodic Review Board upheld his indefinite detention status on Aug. 22, 2016. He had a subsequent review on Feb. 9, 2018, arguing through a representative his post-release plan “to put Guantanamo behind him and become a contributing member of society.” No decision was released as of June 30.
ISN1094 Forever prisoner Saifullah Paracha, a Pakistani. He got to Guantánamo on Sept. 19, 2004. A former U.S. green card holder, he is also the eldest of the Guantánamo detainees, according to leaked detention center records. He was captured in Thailand on July 5, 2003 and the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ says, while it was an FBI orchestrated operation, the CIA wanted to take custody of him and question him with so-called enhanced interrogation techniques. The proposal was rejected. He was born in Aug. 17, 1947, and has a history of coronary artery disease. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime but the Periodic Review Board upheld his indefinite detention on April 7, 2016, making him an indefinite detainee in the war on terror. Later that year he told the board he would close out his businesses, essentially retire, to reassure the U.S. of his intentions. The board rejected that offer, citing his “indifference to his the impact of his prior actions and the lack of evidence of significant mitigation measures.
RELATED: AARP next? Oldest captive offers to retire, gets parole board do-over
ISN1453 Forever prisoner Sanad Yislam al Kazimi, a Yemeni who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. A chart accompanying the Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 270 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime although internal Defense Department documents show that in late 2014 he was still considered a candidate for a war crimes trial. The Periodic Review Board declared him too dangerous to release on June 9, 2016, essentially re-branding him as an indefinite detainee in the war on terror.
ISN1456 Forever prisoner Hassan Bin Attash, a Yemeni who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. According to leaked military records, he is the youngest of the current detainees. He is also the brother of high-value detainee Walid Bin Attash, held in a different camp. His lawyer says they’ve never seen each other at Guantánamo. A chart accompanying the Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 120 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. But he’s never been charged with a crime and the Periodic Review Board declared him too dangerous to release on Oct. 11, 2016, essentially re-branding him as an indefinite detainee in the war on terror.
ISN1457 Forever prisoner Abdu Ali al Hajji Sharqawi, a Yemeni known as Riyadh the Facilitator who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. A chart accompanying the Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 120 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime but Defense Department documents showed that in late 2014 he was still considered a candidate for a war crimes trial. The Periodic Review Board declared him too dangerous to release on April 14, 2016, essentially re-branding him as an indefinite detainee in the war on terror. A subsequent review upheld that decision on Sept. 13, 2018.
ISN1460 Forever prisoner Abdul Rahim Gulam Rabbani, a Saudi-born Pakistani who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. A chart accompanying the Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 550 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime and the Periodic Review Board upheld his detention on Aug. 8, 2016, essentially re-branding him as an indefinite detainee in the war on terror. He chose not to go before the board for a subsequent review that upheld that status on Feb. 27, 2018. That decision described him as a facilitator who helped move and house al-Qaida “fighters and key figures” for Khalid Sheik Mohammed.
ISN1461 Forever prisoner Ahmed Ghulam Rabbani, a Saudi-born Pakistani who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. A chart accompanying the Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 550 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime. The Periodic Review Board upheld his detention on Oct. 3, 2016, essentially re-branding him as an indefinite detainee — just like his brother, Abdul Rahim.
ISN1463 Forever prisoner Abdulsalam al Hela, Yemeni who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. A chart accompanying the Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 590 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. A national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, upheld that status on June 19, 2018. The U.S. military considers him a “prominent extremist facilitator” who helped al-Qaida through his links to the Yemeni Political Security Organization. He was also a founding director of a prison group that in 2013 wrote a prospectus for a Yemeni “Milk & Honey” farm to present to the review board as a vision for life after release from prison.
RELATED: Call it Gitmo Inc. Five ‘forever prisoners’ have a business plan
ISN3148 Forever prisoner Haroon al Afghani, Afghan who got to Guantánamo on June 22, 2007. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime and a national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, upheld his indefinite detention in the war on terror on Aug. 9, 2018. The U.S. military considers him to be a former Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin, or HIG, commander who organized and led attacks on U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
ISN10011 Alleged 9/11 attack co-conspirator Mustafa Ahmad al Hawsawi. A Saudi, he’s charged in death-penalty proceedings by military commission as an alleged co-conspirator in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him March 1, 2003 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The so-called Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 1,260 days in CIA custody. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 2007. Transcript here. Our 9/11 trial guide is here. Since he is charged with a crime, he is not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN10013 Alleged 9/11 attack co-conspirator Ramzi bin al Shibh. A Yemeni, he’s charged in death-penalty proceedings by military commission as an alleged co-conspirator in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him Sept. 11, 2002 in Karachi, Pakistan. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. The so-called Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 1,280 days in CIA custody, including at Guantánamo from September 2003 into April 2004. He chose not to go before a military panel at Guantánamo in March 2007; it subsequently upheld his status as an enemy combatant. You can hear it or read the transcript here. Our 9/11 trial guide is here. Since he is charged with a crime, he is not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN10014 Alleged 9/11 attack co-conspirator Walid bin Attash. A Yemeni, he’s charged in death-penalty proceedings by military commission as an alleged co-conspirator in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him on April 29, 2003 in Karachi, Pakistan. The so-called Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 1,180 days in CIA custody. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 2007. Transcript here. Our 9/11 trial guide is here. Since he is charged with a crime, he is not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN10015 Alleged USS Cole bombing plotter Abd al Rahim al Nashiri. A Saudi, he’s charged in death-penalty proceedings by military commission as an alleged conspirator in the October 2000 al Qaida suicide bombing of the USS Cole off Aden, Yemen. The ICRC says he was arrested in October 2002 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The so-called Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 1,370 days in CIA custody, including at Guantánamo from September 2003 into April 2004. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 2007. Transcript here. Since he is charged with a crime, he is not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation. Our Miami Herald trial guide, a Who’s Who, is here.
RELATED: Frustrated judge halts Guantánamo’s USS Cole war crimes trial
ISN10016 Forever prisoner Zayn al Abdeen Mohammed al Hussein, a Palestinian known as Abu Zubaydah. The ICRC says he was arrested March 28, 2002 in Faisalabad, Pakistan. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial but he’s never been charged with a crime. The so-called Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 1,590 days in CIA custody. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 2007. Transcript here. He went before the Periodic Review Board Aug. 23, 2016, which announced a month later that he was too dangerous to release, essentially re-branding him a making him an indefinite detainee.. He has been described on multiple occasions as a respected block leader at Camp 7, a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainee.
ISN10017 Forever prisoner Mustafa Abu Faraj al Libi, a Libyan. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him on May 2, 2005 in Mardan, Pakistan. The so-called Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 460 days in CIA custody. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial but he’s never been charged with a crime. His personal representative, a U.S. military officer, said he boycotted his hearing before a military panel at Guantánamo on March 9, 2007. “He’s waiting for legal proceedings.” Transcript here. His case went before the Periodic Review Board Aug. 16, 2016 for a status determination decision. He did not attend the hearing. The panel declared him an indefinite detainee, on Sept. 16, 2016.
ISN10018 Alleged 9/11 attack co-conspirator Ammar al Baluchi. A Pakistani, he’s charged in death-penalty proceedings by military commission as an alleged co-conspirator in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him on April 29, 2003 in Karachi, Pakistan. The so-called Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 1,180 days in CIA custody. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. Our 9/11 trial guide is here. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 30, 2007. Transcript here. Since he is charged with a crime, he is not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN10019 Forever prisoner Riduan Isomuddin, an Indonesian known as Hambali. The International Red Cross says he was arrested Aug. 11, 2003 in Bangkok, Thailand. The Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 1,280 days in CIA custody. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. Hear him speak to a military panel through a translator at Guantánamo in April 2007. Transcript here. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. The Periodic Review Board declared him an indefinite detainee on Sept. 19, 2016, essentially re-branding him as an indefinite detainee in the war on terror. But then in June 2017, the Pentagon war crimes prosecutor swore out terror charges against him, suggesting he might one day face trial by military commission, and saying separately that he would not seek the death penalty in the case. The prosecutor re-swore charges as part of a three-man conspiracy in December, but they sit at the prosecution office. The portion of the so-called Senate Torture Report that has been released quotes a CIA interrogator as telling Hambali in an undisclosed agency prison “that he would never go to court, because ‘we can never let the world know what I have done to you.’”
RELATED: Something’s wrong with war court prosecutor’s charges in Southeast Asia terror plots
ISN10020 Admitted war criminal Majid Khan, Pakistani. The International Red Cross says this Baltimore area educated man was arrested March 5, 2003 in Karachi, Pakistan. The Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 1,180 days in CIA custody. As a former CIA “black site” captive, he was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006 and held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. He turned government witness and pleaded guilty to war crimes Feb. 29, 2012, and is held in a separate secret site for cooperating ex-CIA captive witnesses at Guantánamo. In June 2015, his attorneys released then recently unclassified versions of their conversations with Khan, who described two episodes of waterboarding not described in the U.S. Senate report. The public portion of the Senate report offered a description of his being “rectally infused” with a a pureed “food tray” of hummus, pasta with sauce, nuts, and raisins because he was on a hunger strike. His sentencing is now scheduled for July 1, 2019. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 2007. Since he is charged with a crime, he is not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN10021 Forever prisoner Mohd Farik Bin Amin, Malaysian known as Zubair. The ICRC says he was arrested June 8, 2003 in Bangkok, Thailand. The Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 1,150 days in CIA custody. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He went before a military panel at Guantánamo in March 13, 2007. Transcript here. He went before the Periodic Review Board Aug. 9, 2016; the panel approved his indefinite detention in the war on terror. In December 2017, however, the war court prosecutor swore charges against him and two other men in an alleged three-person conspiracy to commit terror attacks in Southeast Asia. The next step would be for the Pentagon overseer of military commissions to approve them, which he hasn’t.
ISN10022 Forever prisoner Mohammed Bashir bin Lap, Malaysian known as Lilie. The ICRC says he was arrested Aug. 11, 2003 in Bangkok, Thailand. The Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 1,100 days in CIA custody. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. On Aug. 11, 2016 he went before the Periodic Review Board, which approved his indefinite detention in the war on terror. In December 2017, however, the war court prosecutor swore charges against him and two other men in an alleged three-person conspiracy to commit terror attacks in Southeast Asia. The next step would be for the Pentagon overseer of military commissions to approve them, which he hasn’t.
RELATED: Something’s wrong with war court prosecutor’s charges in Southeast Asia terror plots
ISN10023 Forever prisoner Hassan Guleed, Somali. The ICRC says he was arrested March 4, 2004 in Djibouti. The Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 900 days in CIA custody. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. He chose not to go before a military panel at Guantánamo in April 28, 2007. Transcript here. Although never charged with a crime he went before the war court on June 2, 2016 and testified in support of a Sept. 11 defendant’s complaint of noises, vibrations and smells at the secret Camp 7 prison. Both are held there. After that Guleed obtained a lawyer from the New York Center for Constitutional Rights and went before the Periodic Review Board Aug. 24, 2016. The panel upheld his indefinite detention status on Sept. 29, 2016.
ISN10024 Alleged 9/11 attack co-conspirator Khalid Sheik Mohammed. He’s charged in death-penalty proceedings by military commission as the alleged mastermind in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him March 1, 2003 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 1,260 days in CIA custody. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. Our 9/11 trial guide is here. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 30, 2007. Transcript here. Since he is charged with a crime, he is not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN10025 Forever prisoner Mohammed Abdul Malik Bajabu, a Kenyan. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. The Periodic Review Board declared him too dangerous to release on June 9, 2016, and has upheld his status through subsequent reviews. In the dwindling days of the Obama administration U.S. sources told the Miami Herald that the White House offered to send the Kenyan to Israel for prosecution but that would require FBI collaboration with Israeli officials, which wasn’t forthcoming.
RELATED: U.S. wants to send Guantánamo detainee to Israel for trial — but there’s a snag
ISN10026 Alleged war criminal Abd al Hadi al Iraqi, Iraqi. The Pentagon announced that this former CIA captive was taken to Guantánamo on April 27, 2007. The Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 170 days in CIA custody. He is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. He was arraigned June 18, 2014 and faces non-capital chargesat the war court alleging he was commander of al-Qaida’s army between 2002 and 2004. If convicted, he could be punished with a maximum of life in prison. No trial date has been set yet, in part because some of his pretrial hearings have been derailed by his undergoing a series of emergency spine surgeries. At a May 17, 2016 pretrial hearing his lawyer announced that his real name was Nashwan al Tamir. Since he is charged with a crime, he is not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation. See his trial guide here.
ISN10029 Forever prisoner Muhammad Rahim al Afghani, Afghan. The Pentagon announced that this former CIA captive was taken to Guantánamo on March 14, 2008. The Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” says he spent about 240 days in CIA custody. He is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. The Periodic Review Board upheld his status on Sept. 19, 2016. The chief war crimes prosecutor, Army Brig. Gen. Mark Martins, said in a May 26, 2016 letter that a war crimes prosecution against Rahim is unlikely.
Carol Rosenberg: 305-376-3179, @carolrosenberg
Comments