Final Obama transfer leaves 41 prisoners at Guantánamo

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral Pause

0:31 N.Y.C. woman run over by school bus

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

2:37 A Dog's Purpose