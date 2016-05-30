About the 9/11 war crimes trial

A Pentagon "Convening Authority" for Military Commissions has twice approved capital murder charges against five detainees at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, naming them as alleged conspirators in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. They were first arraigned June 5, 2008 during the Bush administration, only to see the process suspended when President Barack Obama took office, time to review the case. A senior Pentagon official withdrew the charges "without prejudice" in January 2010. Attorney General Eric Holder for a time decided to put them on trial in New York City, not far from where the site of the World Trade Center. But he was met with such fierce political resistance he returned the case to the Pentagon, whose war crimes prosecutor issued new charge sheets on May 31, 2011. The Convening Authority at that time, retired Navy Vice Adm. Bruce MacDonald, approved the charges April 4, 2012.
The five were arraigned on May 5, 2012 at the Camp Justice war court compound at the U.S. Navy base in Cuba. The hearing, held on Saturday, stretched across 13 hours with breaks for the men to pray in the courtroom.
No trial date has been set. The 20th set of hearings is scheduled for Jan. 25-Feb. 3 at Guantánamo Bay. No agenda has been released.
The Accused
Khalid Sheik Mohammed, called KSM, is accused of engineering the Sept. 11 attacks by proposing the plot to Osama bin Laden in 1996, overseeing the operation, and training the hijackers in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The International Committee of the Red Cross says Pakistani authorities arrested him March 1, 2003 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The CIA subjected him to an interrogation technique called waterboarding before his 2006 transfer to Guantánamo Bay. In March 2007, according to a military transcript, he boasted: ''I was responsible for the 9/11 operation -- from A to Z."
Walid bin Attash, allegedly ran an al Qaeda training camp in Logar, Afghanistan, where two of the 19 Sept. 11 hijackers were trained. Osama bin Laden allegedly selected him as a Sept. 11 hijacker but he was prevented from participating when he was arrested and briefly detained in Yemen in early 2001. The Pentagon also says he traveled to Malaysia in 1999 to study U.S. airline security. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him on April 29, 2003 in Karachi, Pakistan.
Ramzi bin al Shibh, a Yemeni, allegedly helped the German cell of hijackers find flight schools and enter the United States, and helped finance the operation. He allegedly was selected to be one of the hijackers and made a ''martyr video," but was four times denied a visa at U.S. embassies, in both Berlin and his native San'a, Yemen. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him Sept. 11, 2002 in Karachi, Pakistan.
Ammar al Baluchi, also known as Ali Abd al Aziz Ali, is alleged to have sent approximately $120,000 to the hijackers for their expenses and flight training, and helped nine of the hijackers travel to the United States. He is believed to have served as a key lieutenant to Khalid Sheik Mohammed in Pakistan. He was born and raised in Kuwait, and is KSM's nephew. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him on April 29, 2003 in Karachi, Pakistan. His U.S.-educated wife, Aafia Sidiqqui, was captured in Afghanistan but unlike her husband was taken to New York City for trial and conviction on attempted murder charges and is now serving an 86-year sentence.
Mustafa Ahmad al Hawsawi, a Saudi, is alleged to have helped the hijackers with money, Western clothing, traveler's checks and credit cards. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him March 1, 2003 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Hawsawi served as a witness in the Zacarias Moussaoui trial, saying he had seen Moussaoui at an al Qaeda guesthouse in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in the first half of 2001, but was never introduced to him nor conducted operations with him.
The Judge
Army Col. Stephen Henley at far left, was the trial judge during the Bush administration effort. Army Col. James L. Pohl, the chief of the military commissions judiciary, to Henley's right, assigned himself to the case. Pohl is the longest-serving JAG in the U.S. Army and currently one of three judges actively hearing cases at Camp Justice in Cuba. A Miami Herald profile of the judge
The Sept. 11, 2001 military commissions conspiracy charges
Eight crimes are alleged in the 9/11 sworn charge sheet starting with conspiracy in the attacks, specifically with Osama bin Laden, other senior al Qaeda members and the Sept. 11, 2001 hijackers. They are also charged with committing murder in violation of the law of war, attacking civilians, and terrorism. Mohammed, bin Attash, Bin al Shibh and Baluchi are also charged specifically with hijacking four aircraft -- two that hit the World Trade Center towers in New York, the one that hit the Pentagon and the one that crashed in the western Pennsylvania countryside. According to the Pentagon, the attacks killed 2,976 people. Conviction can carry the death penalty by a method to be chosen by the Secretary of Defense.
The Tribunal Chamber
The Pentagon has built a $12 million Expeditionary Legal Complex with a snoop-proof courtroom capable of trying six alleged co-conspirators before one judge and jury. Media and other observers are sequestered in a soundproofed room behind thick glass, at the rear, and hear the court audio feed on a 40-second delay. The judge at the front and a court security officer have mute buttons to silence the feed to the observers' booth -- if they suspect someone in court could spill classified information. Pentagon workers have installed a curtain inside the spectators gallery to wall off victims, chosen by lottery, from the other observers at the back of the courtroom. See a 2011 Pentagon video tour of the courtroom.
The Prosecution
The chief war crimes prosecutor, Army Brig. Gen. Mark Martins, left, has named himself and nine other prosecutors to the case. The lead 9/11 case prosecutors, or trial counsel, are retired Army Col. Robert Swann, formerly the Pentagon's chief prosecutor for military commissions and Edward Ryan, a civilian attorney with the Department of Justice. Both men had the case during the Bush era. Deputy trial counsel include Clayton G. Trivett Jr., a reserve Navy lieutenant commander and Jeffrey Groharing, a reserve U.S. Marine lieutenant colonel. Nicole Tate and Danielle Tarin, both civilians, are assistant trial counsel, as are Air Force Maj. Christopher Dykstra, Air Force Capt. Jennifer Jameson and Marine Capt. Matthew Reed.
The Defense
The learned counsel, death-penalty case experienced defense attorneys, from left: David Nevin for Khalid Sheik Mohammed; Cheryl Bormann for Walid bin Attash; James Harrington for Ramzi bin al Shibh; James G. Connell III for Ammar al Baluchi, also called Ali Abd al Aziz Ali; Walter Ruiz for Mustafa al Hawsawi but functioning as a civilian.
Also assigned are Marine Maj. Derek Poteet and civilian attorneys Gary Sowards and Denny Leboeuf for Mohammed; Michael Schwartz, Army Maj. Matthew Seeger and civilian Edwin Perry for Bin Attash; Army Maj. Alaina Wichner, Air Force Maj. Jarrod H. Stuard and Air Force Capt. Christopher Lanks for Bin al Shibh; Air Force Lt. Col. Sterling Thomas and Marine Maj. Jason Wareham and civilians Premal Dharia and Alka Pradhan for Baluchi and Marine Lt. Col. Sean Gleason, Army Lt. Col. Jennifer Williams and civilian Suzanne Lachelier for Hawsawi.
The Victims
The Pentagon prosecutors list 2,976 victims in their conspiracy charge sheet and the Defense Department has created three ways to show their families what's going on at their trials at Guantánamo. A retired Navy captain, Karen Loftus, runs a prosecution division that gives them news updates, provided they meet the Defense Department definition of a victim -- spouse, parent, sibling or child of someone killed in the attack. That status lets them sign up through a special victims portal in the war court's website, and also gets victims access to four viewing centers at military bases on the Eastern Seaboard -- in New York City, New Jersey, Massachusetts and outside Washington DC. Registered victims are also eligible for a lottery that chooses five people to travel to each Guantánamo war court hearing as guests of the Pentagon with distinguished visitors privileges. Each can bring a fellow traveler along, gratis too.
The Commissions
On Sept. 6, 2006, President Bush disclosed the transfer of the defendants to Guantánamo and urged legislative approval for the trials: "As soon as Congress acts to authorize the military commissions I have proposed, the men our intelligence officials believe orchestrated the deaths of nearly 3,000 Americans on Sept. 11, 2001, can face justice."
Court pleadings
The court has its own website, built by the Department of Defense beginning in 2010 with a $487,369 development contract. Its motto is "Fairness * Transparency * Justice." Intelligence agencies control the release of the pleadings, decisions and orders. Lawyers, and even the judge, file their documents with a special military commissions clerk who withholds them from the public while various government agencies get up to 15 Pentagon calendar business days to black out portions or all of the documents before they are posted at the website. Other pockets of the website link to video of Pentagon press conferences related to the war crimes trials and a guide to the office spaces arrayed around the tent and trailer park compound.
