Who’s still held at Guantánamo

Here is a list of 59 detainees currently held at Guantánamo, and their status, as of Dec. 21, 2016.
Clicking on the name will take you to a U.S. intelligence profile provided to McClatchy Newspapers by Wikileaks, an assessment of each captive drawn up by the prison that their attorneys generally dispute.
In many cases, the summary also includes a photo of the detainee.
In January 2010, an Obama administration task force disclosed that it had sorted the detainees into separate categories, whose status we’ve incorporated into this list along with decisions of the 2013-16 Periodic Review Boards.
Of the 59 captives, 23 are approved for transfer. Another 26 are Periodic Review Board approved ‘forever prisoners.’
Of the 59 captives, 23 are approved for transfer in one fashion or another and 26 others are in a continue-to-detain status but have not been charged with a crime.
The last 10 captives have cases being handled through military commission proceedings — two through plea bargains and one who had been convicted of war crimes that were overturned although he is still held as a convict serving a life sentence.
Note: No intelligence summary was available for two men listed below because they were processed at the prison after the era that the WikiLeaks documents captured. In their place we provide links to the Defense Department news releases announcing their arrival at Guantánamo.
Spellings of names may vary from other documents, reports. So we’ve included the U.S Internment Serial Number, or ISN, along with a form of each captive’s name.
ISN28 Moath al Alwi, Yemeni. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. A national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, upheld his forever prisoner status on Oct. 26, 2015. His military advocate protested a glitch at his hearing, and he was granted reconsideration and a new, full hearing on Nov. 10.
ISN29 Mohammed al Ansi, Yemeni. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. A national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, upheld his forever prisoner status on March 23, 2016. But as the Obama administration was drawing to a close, the board on Dec. 9, 2016 approved his release with security assurances. It recommended he be sent to a Persian Gulf country with “a strong rehabilitation and reintegration program and access to familial support.
ISN38 Ridah Bin Saleh al Yazidi, Tunisian, arrived the day the prison opened, Jan. 11, 2002. An Obama administration task force in January 2010 designated him as cleared for release.
ISN39 Ali Hamza al Bahlul, Yemeni, arrived the day the prison opened, Jan. 11, 2002. A military commission convicted him of war crimes on Nov. 3, 2008 and sentenced him to life at Guantánamo for working as Osama bin Laden’s media secretary in Afghanistan. His Pentagon appellate attorneys got a portion of his conviction overturned, and are still pursuing appeals. Meantime, he was last known to be segregated as a convict at Guantánamo’s Camp 6 Hotel Block. As one of 10 people at Guantánamo who is charged with a crime, he was not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN44 Mohammed Ghanem, Yemeni, arrived the day the prison opened, Jan. 11, 2002. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. But a national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, lifted the forever prisoner designation and declared him approved for transfer with security assurances, recommending he go to a Gulf nation on July 6, 2016.
ISN63 Mohammed al Qahtani, Saudi. He was subjected to such cruel “enhanced interrogation techniques” at Guantánamo that a senior Pentagon official, Susan Crawford, told The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward that she concluded he was tortured in U.S. custody, and in May 2008 dropped charges against him alleging he was a co-conspirator in the Sept. 11 plot. He’s been at the Guantánamo prison since February 2002, according to leaked military documents. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. The Periodic Review Board upheld his detention on July 18, 2016, essentially rebranding him as a forever prisoner.
ISN128 Ghaleb Nasser Bihani, Yemeni. A federal judge upheld his indefinite detention on Jan. 28, 2008, denying his habeas corpus petition, and a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld that decision on Jan. 5, 2010. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. But a national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, lifted the forever prisoner designation and declared him approved for transfer, with security arrangements, on May 28, 2014.
ISN131 Salem bin Kanad, Yemeni who considers himself a Saudi. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. But a national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, lifted the forever prisoner designation and declared him approved for transfer, with security arrangements, on May 5, 2016.
ISN240 Abdullah Yahia Yusif al Shibli, Saudi-born Yemeni. In January 2010, a federal task force approved him for conditional return to his homeland, a third country or transfer to the United States if the prison camps in Cuba are closed. It said he was eligible for conditional release, if the security situation in Yemen improves — or a viable third-country settlement or rehabilitation program is found.
ISN242 Khalid Ahmad Qasim, Yemeni. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. A national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, upheld that forever prisoner status on March 6, 2015. His lawyer said he discovered art at Guantánamo, and in late 2016 began showcasing it to journalists on weekly video tours.
ISN244 Abdul Latif Nasir, Moroccan. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee, a forever prisoner. But a national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, lifted the forever prisoner designation approved him for repatriation with security arrangements on July 11, 2016.
ISN309 Muieen Adeen al Sattar, born in the United Arab Emirates. An Obama administration task force in January 2010 designated him as cleared for release.
ISN434 Mustafa al Shamiri, Yemeni. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. But on Jan. 12, 2016, a national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board lifted that forever prisoner status and declared him approved for resettlement, noting that the intelligence used to keep him there was “discredited.”
ISN440 Mohammed Bwazir, Yemeni. In January 2010, a federal task force approved him for conditional return to his homeland, a third country or transfer to the United States if the prison camps in Cuba are closed. It said he was eligible for conditional release, if the security situation in Yemen improves — or a viable third-country settlement or rehabilitation program is found. On Jan. 20, 2016 he declined a resettlement offer from an unnamed country and a U.S. Air Force plane left Guantánamo for the Balkans without him.
ISN498 Muhammad Ahmad Said Haydar, Yemeni. In January 2010, a federal task force approved him for conditional return to his homeland, a third country or transfer to the United States if the prison camps in Cuba are closed. It said he was eligible for conditional release, if the security situation in Yemen improves — or a viable third-country settlement or rehabilitation program is found.
ISN508 Salman Yahya Hassan Muhammad Rabeii, Yemeni. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. The Periodic Review Board studied his file for 10 months and upheld that forever prisoner status May 19, 2016. Then on Dec. 1, 2016, after a new review, it approved his transfer to a third country, ideally in the Persian Gulf, with security assurances.
ISN522 Yassin Qasim Muhammad Ismail Qasim, Yemeni. A federal judge upheld his indefinite detention April 8, 2010, denying his habeas corpus petition, and a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld that decision on April 8, 2011. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. A national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, upheld that forever prisoner status on March 3, 2016. But the board reconsidered him and approved his release, recommending he be sent to a Gulf Cooperation Council country on Dec. 8, 2016.
ISN550 Walid Said Bin Said Zaid, Yemeni. In January 2010, a federal task force approved him for conditional return to his homeland, a third country or transfer to the United States if the prison camps in Cuba are closed. It said he was eligible for conditional release, if the security situation in Yemen improves — or a viable third-country settlement or rehabilitation program is found.
ISN560 Hajawali Mohmad, Afghan. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee or “forever prisoner.” He went before the Periodic Review Board Aug. 25, 2016, which lifted the designation on Sept. 26, 2016 and approved his release with security arrangements.
ISN569 Suhayl al Sharabi,Yemeni. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime. The Periodic Review Board, upheld his indefinite detention on March 31, 2016, essentially rebranding him as a forever prisoner.
ISN682 Ghassan al Sharbi, Saudi. During the Bush administration he was designated for trial by a now defunct version of the military commissions using a crime, providing material support for terror, that the war court prosecutor considers no longer viable. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. The Periodic Review Board declared him too dangerous to release on July 26, 2016, essentially rebranding him as a forever prisoner.
ISN685 Abdul Razak Ali, Algerian. A federal judge upheld his indefinite detention as June 23, 2011, denying the habeas corpus petition of this Taliban government media spokesman, governor and Cabinet minister. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime. The Periodic Review Board upheld his detention on July 6, 2016, essentially rebranding him as a forever prisoner.
ISN694 Sufiyan Barhoumi, Algerian. During the Bush administration he was designated for trial by a now defunct version of the military commissions. A federal judge upheld his indefinite detention on Sept. 3, 2009, denying his habeas corpus petition, and a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld that decision detention on Jun. 22, 2010. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. The Periodic Review Board, declared him approved for transfer, with security arrangements, on Aug. 9, 2016. His lawyers say he plans to open a pizza parlor on his return to Algiers.
ISN696 Jabran al Qahtani, Saudi. During the Bush administration he was designated for trial by a now defunct version of the military commissions using a crime, providing material support for terror, that the war court prosecutor considers no longer viable. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He went before the Periodic Review Board on May 19, 2016, which after an additional layer of review approved his repatration to Saudi Arabia for potential prosecution on Nov. 21, 2016.
ISN702 Ravil Mingazov, Russian. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime. He won his habeas corpus lawsuit on May 13, 2010. The U.S. government appealed to the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit, which in 2012 sent the habeas petition back to the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., for reconsideration. The case hasn’t been re-heard. His story has garnered more attention in the United States than many Guantánamo captives, in part because of offers by communities in western Massachusetts and Berkeley, Calif., to offer him asylum resettlement, were U.S. law to allow it. The Periodic Review Board, declared him approved for transfer, with security arrangements, on July 21, 2016.
ISN708 Ismael Ali Faraj al Bakush, Libyan. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. The Periodic Review Board upheld that forever prisoner status on Aug. 15, 2016, declaring him too dangerous too release.
ISN753 Abdul Zahir, Afghan. In 2006, the Bush administration designated him for trial by military commissions in charges the Obama administration had dismissed without prejudice. Charges included attacking civilians, aiding the enemy and conspiracy for allegedly attacking a civilian vehicle, injuring three journalists, and supporting the Taliban and al Qaeda forces in hostilities against coalition forces in Afghanistan. Internal Defense Department documents showed that in late 2014 he was still considered a candidate for a war crimes trial. But a national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, declared him approved for transfer, with security arrangements, on July 11, 2016.
ISN768 Ahmed Muhammed Haza al Darbi, Saudi. He pleaded guilty to terror charges Feb. 20, 2014 as an accomplice in the 2002 terrorist attack against the French oil tanker, MV Limburg, carried out while Darbi was already at Guantánamo. He agreed to testify at the war court in exchange for return to a Saudi prison in 2018 and a maximum 15-year sentence begun Feb. 20, 2014. No sentencing hearing has been set yet. As one of 10 people at Guantánamo who is charged with a crime, he was not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN839 Musab Omar Ali al Madhwani, Yemeni who got to Guantánamo Oct. 28, 2002. A chart accompanying the so-called Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 30 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. A federal judge upheld his indefinite detention on Dec. 14, 2009, denying his habeas corpus petition., and a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld his indefinite detention on May 27, 2011. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. But a national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, lifted the forever prisoner designation and declared him approved for resettlement with security arrangements on July 28, 2016.
ISN840 Hayl Aziz al Mithali, Yemeni who got to Guantánamo Oct. 28, 2002. A chart accompanying the so-called Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 30 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. an indefinite detainee. But a national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, lifted the forever prisoner designation and declared him approved for resettlement with security arrangements on Aug. 1, 2016.
ISN841 Hani Saleh Rashid Abdullah, a Yemeni who also has been known as Said Salih Said Nashir since he got to Guantánamo Oct. 28, 2002. A chart accompanying the so-called Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 30 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. He went before the Periodic Review Board April 21, 2016, which upheld his forever prisoner status after multiple reviews on Nov. 21, 2016.
ISN893 Tawfiq al Bihani, Yemeni who got to Guantánamo Feb. 6, 2003. A federal judge upheld his indefinite detention on Sept. 22, 2010, denying his habeas corpus petition. A chart accompanying the so-called Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 50 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. His brother, Ghaleb, is ISN 128, also lost his unlawful detention case. In January 2010, a federal task force approved him for conditional return to his homeland, a third country or transfer to the United States if the prison camps in Cuba are closed. It said he was eligible for conditional release, if the security situation in Yemen improves — or a viable third-country settlement or rehabilitation program is found.
ISN975 Bostan Karim, Afghan. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. His lawyer is arguing in federal court that, with combat over in Afghanistan he should be released. On June 2, 2016, a national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, lifted the forever prisoner designation and approved his transfer, with security arrangements.
ISN1017 Omar Mohammed Ali a Rammah, Yemeni. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. The Periodic Reiew Board upheld that forever prisoner status on Aug. 22, 2016.
ISN1094 Saifullah Paracha, Pakistani who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. A former U.S. green card holder, he is also the eldest of the Guantánamo detainees, according to leaked detention center records. The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ says he was captured July 5, 2003 in an FBI orchestrated operation and while the CIA wanted to take custody of him and question him with so-called enhanced interrogation techniques, the proposal was rejected. He was born in Aug. 17, 1947, and has a history of coronary artery disease. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime but the Periodic Review Board upheld his indefinite detention on April 7, 2016, making him a forever prisoner.
ISN1453 Sanad Yislam al Kazimi, Yemeni who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. A chart accompanying the so-called Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 270 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime but internal Defense Department documents showed that in late 2014 he was still considered a candidate for a war crimes trial. The Periodic Review Board declared him too dangerous to release on June 9, 2016, essentially rebranding him as a forever prisoner.
ISN1456 Hassan Bin Attash,Yemeni who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. According to leaked military records, he is the youngest of the current detainees. He is also the brother of high-value detainee Walid Bin Attash, held in a different camp. His lawyer says they’ve never seen each other at Guantánamo. A chart accompanying the so-called Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 120 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime. The Periodic Review Board declared him too dangerous to release on Oct. 11, 2016, essentially rebranding him as a forever prisoner.
ISN1457 Abdu Ali al Hajji Sharqawi, Yemeni known as Riyadh the Facilitator who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. A chart accompanying the so-called Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 120 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime but internal Defense Department documents showed that in late 2014 he was still considered a candidate for a war crimes trial. The Periodic Review Board declared him too dangerous to release on April 14, 2016, essentially rebranding him as a forever prisoner.
ISN1460 Abdul Rahim Gulam Rabbani, Saudi-born Pakistani who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. A chart accompanying the so-called Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 550 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime. The Periodic Review Board upheld his detention on Aug. 8, 2016, essentially rebranding him as a forever prisoner.
ISN1461 Ahmed Ghulam Rabbani, Saudi-born Pakistani who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. A chart accompanying the so-called Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 550 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime. The Periodic Review Board upheld his detention on Oct. 3, 2016, essentially rebranding him as a forever prisoner — just like his brother, Abdul Rahim.
ISN1463 Abdulsalam al Hela, Yemeni who got to Guantánamo Sept. 19, 2004. A chart accompanying the so-called Senate Intelligence Committee ‘Torture Report’ indicates he was held by the CIA for 590 days or more, apparently separate and apart from his military detention. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee. A national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, upheld his forever prisoner status on June 22, 2016.
ISN3148 Haroon al Afghani, Afghan. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial. He’s never been charged with a crime. A national security parole panel, called a Periodic Review Board, essentially rebranded him as a forever prisoner on July 14, 2016.
ISN10011 Mustafa Ahmad al Hawsawi, Saudi who’s charged in death-penalty proceedings by military commission as an alleged co-conspirator in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him March 1, 2003 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 2007. Transcript here. Our 9/11 trial guide is here. As one of 10 people at Guantánamo who is charged with a crime, he was not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN10013 Ramzi bin al Shibh, Yemeni who’s charged in death-penalty proceedings by military commission as an alleged co-conspirator in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him Sept. 11, 2002 in Karachi, Pakistan. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. The so-called Senate Intelligence Committee ‘’Torture Report’ also says he was held previously at Guantánamo from September 2003 into April 2004. He went before a military panel at Guantánamo in March 2007 but chose to say nothing. You can hear it or read the transcript here. Our 9/11 trial guide is here. As one of 10 people at Guantánamo who is charged with a crime, he was not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN10014 Walid bin Attash, Yemeni who’s charged in death-penalty proceedings by military commission as an alleged co-conspirator in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him on April 29, 2003 in Karachi, Pakistan. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 2007. Transcript here. Our 9/11 trial guide is here. As one of 10 people at Guantánamo who is charged with a crime, he was not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN10015 Abd al Rahim al Nashiri, Saudi who’s charged in death-penalty proceedings by military commission as an alleged conspirator in the October 2000 al Qaeda suicide bombing of the USS Cole off Aden, Yemen. The ICRC says he was arrested in October 2002 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The so-called Senate Intelligence Committee “Torture Report” also says he was held previously at Guantánamo from September 2003 into April 2004. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 2007. Transcript here. As one of 10 people at Guantánamo who is charged with a crime, he is not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation. Our Miami Herald trial guide, a Who’s Who, is here.
ISN10016 Zayn al Abdeen Mohammed al Hussein, Palestinian known as Abu Zubaydah. The ICRC says he was arrested March 28, 2002 in Faisalabad, Pakistan. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial but he’s never been charged with a crime. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 2007. Transcript here. He went before the Periodic Review Board Aug. 23, 2016, which announced a noth later that he was too dangerous to release, essentially rebranding him a forever prisoner.
ISN10017 Mustafa Abu Faraj al Libi, Libyan. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him on May 2, 2005 in Mardan, Pakistan. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial but he’s never been charged with a crime. His personal representative, a U.S. military officer, said he boycotted his hearing before a military panel at Guantánamo on March 9, 2007. “He’s waiting for legal proceedings.” Transcript here. His case went before the Periodic Review Board Aug. 16, 2016 for a status determination decision. He did not attend the hearing. The panel declared him an indefinite detainee, or forever prisoner, on Sept. 16, 2016.
ISN10018 Ammar al Baluchi, Pakistani who’s charged in death-penalty proceedings by military commission as an alleged co-conspirator in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him on April 29, 2003 in Karachi, Pakistan. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. Our 9/11 trial guide is here. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 30, 2007. Transcript here. As one of 10 people at Guantánamo who is charged with a crime, he was not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN10019 Riduan Isomuddin, Indonesian known as Hambali. The ICRC says he was arrested Aug. 11, 2003 in Bangkok, Thailand. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees.Hear him speak to a military panel through a translator at Guantánamo in April 2007. Transcript here. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial but he’s never been charged with a crime. Internal Defense Department documents showed that in late 2014 he was still considered a candidate for a war crimes trial. The Periodic Review Board declared him an indefinite detainee on Sept. 19, 2016, essentially rebranding him as a forever prisoner.
ISN10020 Majid Khan, Pakistani. The International Red Cross says this Baltimore area educated man was arrested March 5, 2003 in Karachi, Pakistan. As a former CIA “black site” captive, he was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006 and held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. He turned government witness and pleaded guilty to war crimes Feb. 29, 2012, and is held in a separate secret site for cooperating ex-CIA captive witnesses at Guantánamo. There is currently no other. He’s been to the war court twice, most recently on Sept. 14, 2016, to formally postpone his sentencing until February 29, 2019. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 2007. As one of 10 people at Guantánamo who is charged with a crime, he was not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN10021 Mohd Farik Bin Amin, Malaysian known as Zubair. The ICRC says he was arrested June 8, 2003 in Bangkok, Thailand. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial but he’s never been charged with a crime. Internal Defense Department documents showed that in late 2014 he was still considered a candidate for a war crimes trial. He went before a military panel at Guantánamo in March 13, 2007. Transcript here. He went before the Periodic Review Board Aug. 9, 2016, which approved his indefinite detention, essentially rebranding him as a forever prisoner.
ISN10022 Mohammed Bashir bin Lap, Malaysian known as Lilie. The ICRC says he was arrested Aug. 11, 2003 in Bangkok, Thailand. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. In January 2010, a federal task force recommended he be considered for trial but he’s never been charged with a crime. Internal Defense Department documents showed that in late 2014 he was still considered a candidate for a war crimes trial. He chose not to go before a military panel at Guantánamo in March 20, 2007. Transcript here. He went before the Periodic Review Board Aug. 11, 2016, which approved his indefinite detention, essentially rebranding him as a forever prisoner.
ISN10023 Hassan Guleed, Somali. The ICRC says he was arrested March 4, 2004 in Djibouti. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee, a forever prisoner. He chose not to go before a military panel at Guantánamo in April 28, 2007. Transcript here. Although never charged with a crime he went before the war court on June 2, 2016 and testified in support of a Sept. 11 defendant’s complaint of noises, vibrations and smells at the secret Camp 7 prison where he is held. After that Guleed obtained a lawyer from the New York Center for Constitutional Rights and went before the Periodic Review Board Aug. 24, 2016, which upheld his forever prisoner status on Sept. 29, 2016.
ISN10024 Khalid Sheik Mohammed, Pakistani who’s charged in death-penalty proceedings by military commission as the alleged mastermind in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The ICRC says Pakistani authorities arrested him March 1, 2003 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. As a former CIA “black site” captive who was taken to Guantánamo in September 2006, he is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. Our 9/11 trial guide is here. Hear him speak to a military panel at Guantánamo in March 30, 2007. Transcript here. As one of 10 people at Guantánamo who is charged with a crime, he was not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation.
ISN10025 Mohammed Abdul Malik Bajabu, Kenyan. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee, a forever prisoner. The Periodic Review Board declared him too dangerous to release on July 9, 2016. Later that year, U.S. sources said the Obama administration offered to send the Kenyan to Israel for prosecution.
ISN10026 Abd al Hadi al Iraqi, Iraqi. The Pentagon announced that this former CIA captive was taken to Guantánamo on April 27, 2007. He is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. He was arraigned June 18, 2014 and faces non-capital charges at the war court alleging he was commander of al-Qaida’s army between 2002 and 2004. If convicted, he could be punished with a maximum of life in prison. No trial date has been set yet. At a May 17, 2016 pretrial hearing his lawyer announced that his real name was Nashwan al Tamir. As one of 10 people at Guantánamo who is charged with a crime, he was not entitled to a Periodic Review Board evaluation. See his trial guide here, prepared by the Miami Herald.
ISN10029 Muhammad Rahim al Afghani, Afghan. The Pentagon announced that this former CIA captive was taken to Guantánamo on March 14, 2008. He is held in a secret prison where the Pentagon segregates so-called high-value detainees. A multi-agency federal task force classified him in January 2010 as “continued detention pursuant to the Authorization for Use of Military Force (2001), as informed by principles of the laws of war,” an indefinite detainee, a forever prisoner. The Periodic Review Board upheld his status on Sept. 19, 2016.
