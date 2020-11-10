Historic Eta flooding in Florida areas thought to be drier proves we’re all vulnerable | Opinion

Like many in South Florida, thanks to Tropical Storm Eta’s relentless soaking, I woke up to lakefront property Monday — and no internet, no television connection all day long.

A day later, the water is sitting there with nowhere to go, flowing with force during wind gusts and drive-bys and getting perilously close to the house. As I write these words, praying that my restored connection holds, it’s cloudy and raining on and off again.

The waters haven’t receded, and we’re under another flood advisory.

It’s really hard to concentrate on my job from this “island,” where, all of a sudden, the electricity and connectivity you pay for and take for granted aren’t a sure thing.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The situation is serious and unnerving.

Eta, the 29th named storm of the season, wasn’t even a hurricane — and we’re drowning in South Florida.

While areas that typically flood like Brickell in Miami-Dade and Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods in Broward are getting all the attention as the places most affected, some cities like Miami Lakes where I live are experiencing flooding we haven’t seen in modern times.

There were children paddling a yellow float down one street, using an umbrella as a sail.

Other people took photos of their streets with knee-deep water and photo-shopped on them the Loch Ness Monster rising and Shamu jumping.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

A Hialeah warehouse district turned into a Jet-Ski zone.

“I don’t know where I am anymore. Everything is under water,” wrote Melissa Cuartas on a post on the I Love Miami Lakes residents’ Facebook page over a photo of a green area where a crossing bridge is almost underwater.

The resting bench already is!

“Everglades we were and to Everglades we shall return!” answered Audrey Garasi Valhuerdi.

There are stalled cars and traffic lights out everywhere, just as if a hurricane had hurled in.

Need to go to the supermarket?

Out of the question.

Going to school on Tuesday as the powers-that-be directed?

Don’t be foolish.

Some teachers drove through perilous streets to their schools only to find out they, too, would be part of the list in flooded areas pivoting to online learning.

If your street didn’t flood, you still couldn’t get out of your neighborhood because other thoroughfares did flood. Streets were dangerously deeper than they seemed at first.

It was — and still is — a mess.

The unprecedented flooding in Florida areas thought to be drier than lower-lying coastal cities subject to storm surge proves that we’re all vulnerable to the stronger, longer-lasting effects of climate change on hurricane season.

“Scientists can’t say for sure whether global warming is causing more hurricanes, but they are confident that it’s changing the way storms behave,” the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Warmer waters are “the energy that fuels storms,” making hurricanes (and tropical storms) more powerful, and also more of a heavier rainmaker since “warming also increases the amount of water vapor that the atmosphere can hold,” experts told the newspaper.

Eta’s passage through Florida fits the science to a T.

As a slower, wetter storm, it worsened the flooding — and it wasn’t even a direct hit so to speak.

2020 most active hurricane season

We almost made it to Nov. 30, the official ending of hurricane season, unscathed.

We were so sure in South Florida that we were getting away without a brush. Hurricanes seemed to slam everyone but us. We could look at the Gulf Coast and say, those poor souls!

But the crazy just won’t stop for anyone.

The 2020 hurricane season has become the most active in recorded history with Subtropical Storm Theta sitting out in the Atlantic.

Global warming is real, folks, not just a concept put out there that only concerns the scientists.

Eta’s rains are here to show us just how up close and personal climate change can get in all of South Florida.