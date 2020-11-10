The water hasn’t receded yet and South Florida is already under another flood advisory

Parts of South Florida are under a flood advisory again as forecasters predict that a meandering Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to douse the region with rain, increasing the risk for more flooded roadways.

The flood advisory for southern Broward and northern Miami-Dade was issued Tuesday afternoon, just in time for rush hour, and will be in effect until at least 4:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The region also remains under a flood watch through Wednesday evening.

Cities that are seeing or are expected to see some flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Virginia Key, Kendall, Hallandale Beach, Weston and North Miami.

The National Weather Service in Miami has Issued a Flood Advisory. https://t.co/L1VsxN6PFw #flwx pic.twitter.com/gjndaTGEZU — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 10, 2020

Forecasters say they have recorded between five and 17 inches of rain in the last several days in these areas and are expecting to see up to 2 inches of new rainfall by the end of Tuesday. This may cause minor flooding, according to the weather service.

“Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots,” forecasters wrote in the advisory.

People should also be careful when out on the road as parts of South Florida are still full of flooded roads and yards and overflowing canals.

“Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams ... Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely,” the weather service said.

Forecasters are also reminding everyone that they should not be attempting to walk, swim or drive in a flooded road. If you come across a flooded road, turn around and find a different route.

