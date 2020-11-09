These South Florida neighborhoods were the most flooded by Tropical Storm Eta

Tropical Storm Eta didn’t blast South Florida, but gave the region a long enough shower to show where the water drains and where the water stays.

Here’s where it stayed:

▪ Brickell — Miami proudly displayed its Brickell pump station, designed to move water efficiently out of its corporate center, to those with an interest in how the city is addressing climate change and increased flooding from weather events.

That should preclude cars being abandoned by drivers choosing to wade through flooded streets rather than further risk their automobiles. Mayor Francis Suarez said Monday, “We have two permanent pumps with the capacity to remove 50,000 gallons of water per minute. The pump on Brickell Avenue, in particular, for some reason, has not worked during the last two events.”

A black Toyota SUV drives through a flooded section of Brickell Avenue due to Tropical Storm Eta in Miami, Florida, Monday, November 9, 2020 SAM NAVARRO Special for the Miami Herald

▪ Lauderhill — Along 25th Street in Lauderhill, a driver was driving on a road Sunday night and, suddenly, found the road had ended and the canal started.

Things weren’t much better elsewhere in the city Monday morning.

▪ Plantation — Broward County got the worst of Tropical Storm Eta’s rain, turning parts of suburban Broward into the Venice of South Florida.

A car drives through a flooded street in a residential neighborhood in Plantation, Florida on Monday, November 9, 2020. Tropical Storm Eta made its way past South Florida Sunday night leaving roads and neighborhoods flooded. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

▪ Wilton Manors — In The Island City, the houses counted as islands Sunday evening and Monday morning as several roads were underwater.

The waters got deep in some parts of Wilton Manors City of Wilton Manors