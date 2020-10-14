Coral Park Elementary closes, goes online after students test positive for COVID-19

Two students at Coral Park Elementary in Westchester have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to shut down and switch to online learning Wednesday.

The school made the announcement early Wednesday on Instagram, saying it was to “ensure that those who had direct contact are notified and to allow for thorough sanitzation of school.”

Coral Park Elementary is at 1225 SW 97th Ave, a few minutes from Southwest Eighth Street.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools reopened for in-person learning last week after months of online learning during the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, MAST Academy on the Rickenbacker Causeway also switched to online learning after two students tested positive for COVID-19. The magnet school reopened Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools COVID-19 Dashboard has listed two student cases for Coral Park Elementary since Monday. It is still unclear why the school closed two days later.

As of 7:19 a.m. Wednesday, the dashboard lists 11 students and one employee who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the school district.