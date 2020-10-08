At least two Miami students test positive for COVID-19 during first week back in school

At least two students attending Miami-Dade County Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week that schools reopened to accommodate students who prefer in-person learning.

One is a student at William H. Lehman Elementary in Kendall, as reflected by the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard. The student is in either pre-k, kindergarten or first grade, as the student was in school on Monday, when elementary schools opened to welcome students in those grades, and Tuesday, according to a school parent with knowledge of the case.

Two reputable sources told the Herald at least one other student tested positive at Charles D. Wyche Elementary in Miami Gardens. The student is said to have special needs and came in close contact with a teacher.

The school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, which the district said is programmed to look for new data several times per day and will be updated whenever the program confirms a positive case, does not yet reflect the Wyche case.

In the Lehman Elementary case, the student’s parents reported the case to the school. The student’s class and teacher have been asked to quarantine. All classes have eaten lunch inside their own classrooms, so movement in the school was restricted.

A press release from the school district sent at 11:30 a.m. Thursday said the Lehman Elementary student will remain home until the Health Department provides clearance for a return to school. The release said those identified with coming into close contact with the student have already been notified and will also remain home until cleared.

“Although the student’s movements in the school were limited, the entire school was thoroughly sanitized early this morning according to M-DCPS protocols,” the release said. “The school community has been sent a notification about the case.”

The release did not say how old the student was, how long the student had been in school or how many people were asked to quarantine. The district has not responded to the Herald’s requests for additional comment.

Miami-Dade’s elementary schools opened Monday to welcome back students in pre-k, kindergarten and first grade. All elementary school students, plus students in grades 6, 9 and 10 whose parents wished for them to return to school for in-person learning returned on Wednesday. Students in grades 7, 8, 11 and 12 will return to school on Friday.

A student at Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School also tested positive for COVID-19, the school principal said in a letter to parents this week.

The letter, dated Oct. 6, told parents “Your child may have been in contact with someone at Downtown Doral Preschool and Elementary who was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19,” as first reported by WSVN.

The charter school, which has students from pre-k through fifth grade, told parents all of its facilities were closed for a deep-cleaning following CDC guidelines and that everyone who had come into close contact with the student had been notified and were being asked to quarantine for 14 days.

DDCES is a charter school managed by Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The school was initially listed on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard but disappeared Thursday. The dashboard never reflected the positive DDCES case.

It is still unclear when the student who tested positive was last on campus or when the school was notified that the child had tested positive for the disease.

Head of Schools Jeannette Acevedo-Isenberg said in an email to the Miami Herald that the school had “nothing else to add beyond what is detailed” in the policies and procedures listed on the school’s website and declined to give any additional information “out of privacy for the person involved.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez visited the school last month while it was preparing to reopen. The two met with school administrators, teachers and parents a week before classes resumed for in-person learning in late September.

United Teachers of Dade president Karla Hernandez-Mats issued a statement on the Lehman and Downtown Doral charter cases. The union was strongly opposed to the rush to reopen schools under pressure from DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who pressured the School Board to move up its reopening timeline from Oct. 14 to Oct. 5, which was Monday.

“We cannot underscore enough how serious and indiscriminate this virus is and how rapidly it can spread regardless of school or class size,” she said.

She asked the community to monitor their family’s health closely, limit the number of interactions they have with others outside of their home, keep children home if they are sick, and whenever possible, provide their children and teachers with any additional resources for personal sanitation use in classrooms, such as antibacterial wipes, soap and spray.

“By working together we can all stay safe and continue working toward giving our children the learning experience they deserve,” Hernandez-Mats said.

This developing story will be updated.