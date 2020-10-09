With COVID cases in schools, 132,000 more Miami students head to class as Broward begins

As Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced three coronavirus cases among its students and staff, the district on Friday morning welcomed back 132,000 middle and high-schoolers to in-person learning as part of Miami-Dade’s last phase of its eased-in school reopening.

The school district, which was pushed by the state to reopen earlier than scheduled, welcomed back 90,000 other students this week from pre-k through 10th grade. About half of the district’s 255,000 students are expected to stay home from school to attend online.

At Homestead Senior High School about 6:30 a.m. Friday, teachers and staff in masks greeted dozens of students with offers of breakfast. One 11th-grader, who identified himself by the first name Jefferson, said he was not afraid of COVID-19 and that proper hygiene measures would be sufficient to limit transmission.

“I prefer to be in school because you learn more,” Jefferson said, adding that online learning “is not the same.”

At least two Miami-Dade students and one staffer tested positive for the coronavirus this week, according to the district. The teachers union, United Teachers of Dade, said it had independently confirmed cases of COVID-19 in six schools, including one with four among students and staff.

Members of the Miami-Dade School Board said they voted to proceed with the earlier reopening at the risk of losing state funding. The school district does not have a comprehensive testing plan and has not ensured proper ventilation at each of its 340 schools, although Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district has replaced 40,000 air conditioning filters.

“It was almost inevitable that as we reopened schools [that] some of these cases would happen,” Carvalho said in a video that the district sent to the Miami Herald on Thursday, asking that parents keep sick children away from school and monitor any symptoms.

Broward students back in school

Nearly 20,000 Broward County public-school students returned to in-person class Friday for the first time in seven months.

School officials said they are prepared in the likely event some students test positive for COVID-19.

Broward Superintendent Rob Runcie said Friday morning that the cases in Miami-Dade highlight the need for parents to cooperate with their schools and be honest about their children’s interactions with others who may be sick.

“Make sure you’re aware if they’ve been around anyone who has tested positive. Is there anyone in your household who has tested positive,” Runcie said, speaking as dozens of school buses drove off from the Central Area Bus Terminal in Oakland Park. “If you can answer ‘yes’ to any one of those questions, you should keep your child at home.”

Friday’s return to school was for children in pre-k to second grade, as well as nearly 5,000 students with special needs in all other grades, according to a school district press release.

Runcie said the schools are set up to deal with COVID cases. This includes on-campus isolation room, nurses and medical support staff.

“Should any cases arise, students will be actively moved to the isolation rooms,” Runcie said. “They will be assessed per the Department of Health protocols, and we will contact an adult, a parent or guardian will pick up the child and there will be an opportunity to get tested.”

If the test is positive, the student cannot return to school until he or she has at least one negative test result after a 10- to 14-day period, Runcie said.

Runcie also said the district has plans in place should schools face multiple cases.

“If we have classrooms that are impacted, if we have whole schools that are impacted, we will do what we need to do, and that includes everything from closing down the school for a period of time until we are sure we can open the school safely,” he said.