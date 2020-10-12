Miami Herald Logo
Positive COVID-19 tests force MAST Academy back online days after returning to campus

Two MAST Academy students tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, prompting Miami-Dade County Public Schools to cancel in-person classes Monday.

“Do not show up to school,” the school’s Twitter account said. “The campus is closed until further notice.”

MIA_03HIGHSCHOOL-MAST_CPJ
MAST Academy students walk toward campus while a school staffer guides cars toward the school drop-off point as all Miami-Dade public schools elementary students plus students in grades 6, 9 and 10 returned for in-person learning on Wednesday. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

The marine magnet school on the Rickenbacker Causeway just began in-person classes Wednesday after starting the school year online amid COVID-19 concerns.

We will remain in the 8am-3pm schedule

MAST students, parents and employees were told Sunday about the two students with COVID-19, said MDCPS Chief Communications Officer Daisy Gonzalez-Diego.

“In an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade, schoolhouse instruction has pivoted to online learning to ensure that all individuals who came in close contact with the two students are notified, through the District’s school investigation and contact tracing protocols,” Gonzalez-Diego said in a statement. “The school has been thoroughly sanitized. The wellbeing of our students and employees is our top priority at Miami-Dade County Public Schools.”

