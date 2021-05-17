An argument and a shooting leads to a Broward man charged with first-degree murder

An argument escalated, Davie police said, somebody pulled out a gun, and one man is in the morgue while another man is in jail.

This all-too-common occurrence happened Friday morning, police said, and involved Davie residents Roy Diesfeld and Donald Warshawsky. Diesfeld, 39, is in Broward County Main Jail on no bond, charged with first-degree murder.

Warshawsky died at Broward Health Medical Center. He was 41 years old.

The brief description by Davie police said Diesfeld and Warshawsky’s argument at 5941 SW 36th St., in the Palmview Townhomes Condominium community, ended with the shooting around 8:15 a.m. Police say they found Warshawsky shot in the chest and Diesfeld gone. Police later found Diesfeld in Fort Lauderdale, and they say he admitted shooting Warshawsky.

Diesfeld has had an on again-off again relationship with the criminal justice system over the last 20 years, and still owes $2,913.58 in fines from various misdeeds.

Diesfeld got probation for misdemeanor battery in 2001. A woman took out a temporary restraining order against him for dating violence on May 23, 2017, renewed it on June 5, 2017, and before letting it expire on July 11, 2017.

In 2019, Diesfeld pleaded no contest to robbery and driving without a license charges stemming from a strong-arm street robbery for which he drove the truck. While that case worked its way through the criminal justice system, Diesfeld got busted with methamphetamine while sitting on a moped behind a Motel 6 he’d been booted from before.

He pleaded no contest to the possession and trespass charges and his probation time ran concurrent with the previous 2019 incident.