Suspect in a Broward hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian faces 9 charges, including DUI

A recent Chicago-to-Hollywood transplant shouldn’t have been driving when she killed a pedestrian, left the crash scene and then collided with another car in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Not only did Corshana Hatter not possess a valid license, BSO says, the 27-year-old also was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

Hatter was being held Monday on an $86,000 bond. She’s charged with DUI; DUI with damage to property or person; leaving the scene of a crash involving death; failure to stop to remain at an accident; two counts of driving without a license; driving on the wrong side of the road; and failure to register a vehicle.

It all started just after 10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. Deputies were called to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. The woman — whom BSO didn’t identify after her family claimed Marsy’s Law exemption — died in the street.

About 15 minutes later, a report came in about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Northwest 10th Court and Northwest 23rd Terrace.

“The description of one of the vehicles involved in this crash matched the description of the vehicle that led the scene of the fatal hit-and-run,” BSO said.

BSO added that the driver and passenger “attempted to flee” when deputies arrived.

The department’s DUI Task Force conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested Hatter.

Hatter’s previous 2021 encounters with law enforcement

Hatter owes Broward County $382 for three unpaid tickets involving improper tint on the front windshield and the side windows, according to an online check of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach traffic records. Her license, issued in Illinois, expired this year, one of the tint violation tickets revealed.

Hatter also went to jail two months ago, before posting an $18,500 bond, following an arrest in Lake County. Hatter was charged March 10 with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, escape from a law enforcement officer, attempt to escape, criminal mischief, misuse of the 911 system and three counts of abuse of 911.

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy said Hatter called 911 for a tow truck after running out of gas. She then called claiming she’d been in an auto accident, but the deputy noted that he saw no other car around or damage to her car. She later claimed to need emergency medical services, so called 911 again, but refused to speak with EMS personnel once they arrived.

The deputy also said running Hatter’s name through the National Crime Information Center computer brought back an active warrant out of Cook County, Illinois, for aggravated battery, but “in state pickup only.”

Eventually, the arrest report says, Hatter was handcuffed to a hospital bed after insisting she needed to be treated for shoulder pain. The report claims she used her free hand and a gold hair clip to try to pick the handcuff lock.