Broward house party shooting injures 14-year-old living next door, cops say. Two others shot

A 14-year-old girl was shot in both legs inside her home when a house party shooting took place next door in Miramar, Florida, cops say. Two others were injured. Miami Herald File

A 14-year-old girl was shot while watching TV in her home late Saturday night when a Broward house party next door turned deadly, police say. Two others were also injured.

The house party took place around 10:40 p.m. in Miramar’s Pelican Cove community, in the 1700 block of Southwest 31st Court, Miramar police said.

Sometime during the party, two women had an argument, left and came back with two men who police say are responsible for shooting at the home. Detectives say more suspects may be involved.

Three people were hit during the incident -- though it remains unclear where some of the victims were located when they were struck.

The 14-year-old girl was shot in both legs while inside her home, which is across the street from where the house party occurred, police say.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and a 18-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police did not say where the two were when they were shot.

The 14-year-old and 31-year-old were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, the man is in surgery. The 18-year-old, who police called uncooperative, was taken to Memorial by his sister.

Stephanie Roper, a witness whose son was hit in the shooting, told NBC 6, “I was there at the party. Everybody was giving each other a hug to go home and when we looked around we just heard shots firing everywhere, so we had to fall to the ground and run across to get to safety.”

Police had found a gun and a “significant” amount of shell casings from a handgun and rifle at the scene.

No description was given of the two suspected shooters and no arrests have been made, police say.