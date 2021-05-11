A pedestrian was killed near her Fort Lauderdale home. Here’s a car description.

Lamercie Morency was born in Brooklyn, 35 years, one month and eight days before she died on a Fort Lauderdale street, struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night.

Fort Lauderdale police believe the driver, who was heading east near 3600 W. Davie Boulevard around 9:20 p.m., drove a newer model black or dark color Dodge Charger or similar car. The car should have heavy front end and windshield damage.

Police say the car in Monday’s Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run was a black Dodge Charger that looked similar to this. Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Morency, police said, was crossing from the south side of the street to the north. That would be toward what online records say is her home in the 3300 block of Glendale Drive, less than a mile away.

Anyone who knows anything about this can call Traffic Homicide Investigator Russell Brown at 954-828-5754 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).