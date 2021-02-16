Person killed in double shooting ‘confrontation’ at a Kendall ATM was a 16-year-old boy

One thing clear about what happened Saturday night at a Kendall ATM is that 16-year-old Nimikae Clarke was shot to death.

Almost everything else? Opaque.

Around 8:30 Saturday night, Miami-Dade police said, the driver of a white pickup truck was approached at the BB&T branch ATM, 8701 SW 137th Ave., and a “confrontation” followed. The person who had approached the truck was shot and killed, the driver was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition and a third person ran and eluded a police perimeter.

There’s a reward of up to $5,000 for information on Nimikae’s death. The truck driver is hospitalized with his blood-spattered truck taken away as part of the crime scene.

As the investigation is ongoing, Miami-Dade police declined to comment when asked if investigators believe the third person at the ATM did the shooting.

An Instagram video posted on Feb. 4 by the community uplift group Circle of Brotherhood showed Nimikae and his mother, Nikia Moss, after he was released from juvenile detention. He said he wanted to get a job so he could take care of his mother.

Miami-Dade police put out a flier Monday asking that anyone with information call their homicide detectives at 305-471-2400 or contact Crime Stoppers of Miami at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers website.