Crime

Man in stable condition after gunman shoots him in his South Miami-Dade home, cops say

A predawn shooting inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home Monday sent one man to the hospital and have police looking for the gunman, Miami-Dade police say.

The resident of the 13800 block of Southwest 107th Terrace was shot around 5:37 a.m. As of 8:55 a.m., police didn’t know the identity of the shooter.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers of Miami website.

