Three killed when car dove into Homestead canal, reports say

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says three people were hospitalized after car dove into canal. News reports say they later died after being taken to hospitals. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

A car plunged into a canal early Saturday morning, sending three to the hospital in Homestead, authorities say. News reports say they later died.

Around 4:35 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got a call of a car in a canal near Homestead-Miami Speedway at East Palm Drive west of 142nd Avenue. Fire Rescue took three people from the accident to local hospitals.

Homestead police did not immediately respond with information on the crash. News reports are conflicting on how the crash began and the aftermath.

NBC 6 reports the three rescued by MDFR died later at the hospitals they were taken to. Channel 7 News reports a fourth person was taken to Jackson South Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Homestead police told NBC 6 officers tried to stop a car several times that got away around the same time of the crash but has not confirmed if it is the same car.

MDFR could not confirm the conditions of the three rescued and did not have information on a fourth person being taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.