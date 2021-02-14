One man dead and one man injured after a shooting at a Kendall ATM, police say

What Miami-Dade police called a “confrontation” ended with one man shot dead at a Kendall drive-thru ATM and the person who shot him hospitalized in stable condition Saturday night.

No names have been released as of 8:25 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a pickup truck driver was at the BB&T ATM, 8701 SW 137th Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when another man approached him. Police didn’t say the second man was attempting a robbery or why the second man approached the driver, but that “a confrontation ensued and shots were fired.”

The second man died at the ATM. A man thought to be working in concert with him ran away. The pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital.