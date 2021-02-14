Crime

One man dead and one man injured after a shooting at a Kendall ATM, police say

What Miami-Dade police called a “confrontation” ended with one man shot dead at a Kendall drive-thru ATM and the person who shot him hospitalized in stable condition Saturday night.

No names have been released as of 8:25 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a pickup truck driver was at the BB&T ATM, 8701 SW 137th Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when another man approached him. Police didn’t say the second man was attempting a robbery or why the second man approached the driver, but that “a confrontation ensued and shots were fired.”

The second man died at the ATM. A man thought to be working in concert with him ran away. The pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service