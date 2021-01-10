Crime
Cops release a photo of the car they say is involved in a Dania Beach woman’s murder
The passenger or passengers in a white, four-door car were involved in the murder of a Dania Beach woman outside her apartment complex last month, Broward Sheriff’s Office said this week.
While releasing a photo of the car from a surveillance camera still, BSO also identified the woman as Aranee Mulakhut, 47. Mulakhut was shot as she came home from work around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Anyone with information can call BSO Det. James Hayes at 954-321-4231. Those who wish to remain anonymous, but also eligible for a reward up to $3,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest, can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or via browardcrimestoppers.org.
