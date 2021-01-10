Crime

Cops release a photo of the car they say is involved in a Dania Beach woman’s murder

The passenger or passengers in a white, four-door car were involved in the murder of a Dania Beach woman outside her apartment complex last month, Broward Sheriff’s Office said this week.

While releasing a photo of the car from a surveillance camera still, BSO also identified the woman as Aranee Mulakhut, 47. Mulakhut was shot as she came home from work around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Car in Aranee Mulakhut.JPG
Broward Sheriff’s Office says this car was involved in the Dec. 26 murder of Aranee Malakhut in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information can call BSO Det. James Hayes at 954-321-4231. Those who wish to remain anonymous, but also eligible for a reward up to $3,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest, can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or via browardcrimestoppers.org.

