Man charged with murder after one of South Florida’s Christmas Week shootings

A Lauderhill man sits in Broward County Main Jail charged with depraved murder without premeditation in the shooting death of a man found in a Dania Beach street on Dec. 23.

The man declared dead amid the mobile homes in the 2100 block of Southwest 51st Court was 25-year-old Tony Mitchell. The man accused of putting Mitchell there via a single gunshot to the head and a push out of a Volkswagen Jetta is Edwin Carpenter, 31.

According to the application for the arrest warrant, Mitchell’s cousin said he was supposed to be meeting someone to buy drugs. Surveillance cameras saw Mitchell get into the rear driver’s side door of the car and, later, get pulled out of the car and left in the street by the driver who investigators believe is Carpenter.

Investigators say they later stopped Carpenter in the Jetta and found blood on the driver’s side back seat, door panel and door jamb. They say they also found a fired cartridge.

Court records say Carpenter still owes $1,095 after getting probation from burglary, petit theft and resisting an officer without violence charges, probation that was amended in 2018 and 2019 after domestic violence arrests.