Broward County

A Cleveland Clinic employee was abducted, sexually assaulted, deputies say

A Cleveland Clinic employee was abducted and sexually assaulted Saturday morning, deputies say

Around 7:20 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s deputies say, the employee was physically assaulted, abducted and sexually assaulted at the clinic in the 3100 block of Weston Road.

BSO Special Victims Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding the suspect. No information was given on the victim or the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
