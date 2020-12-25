Miami police respond to incident at Bayfront Park late on Christmas night

A predawn shooting in downtown Hollywood Wednesday put one man in critical condition, Hollywood police said.

Miami police and fire units responded to a call late Friday of a woman who appeared to have been grazed in the arm by a bullet near Bayfront Park at about 10:30 p.m., a department representative said.

A flurry of Twitter posts showed a heavy police presence downtown. But Miami police spokeswoman Officer Kiara Delva said it was not an active shooter situation, but did confirm shots were fired in the area. The victim refused rescue, but Miami Fire still responded to the scene as a precaution, Delva said.

A vehicle on scene also appeared to have been struck by apparent gunfire, Delva said. No one inside was struck.

Three individuals of interest have been detained, Delva said.

Delva stressed the information was preliminary as the investigation continued.

